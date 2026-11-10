Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Criticizes Anthony Santander's Anti-Islam Posts

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins called Anthony Santander's anti-Islam social media posts extremely disappointing and said the team is working to ensure a safe environment.

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins publicly criticized outfielder Anthony Santander over anti-Islam social media posts, calling the situation extremely disappointing and saying he has spoken directly with the player about his lack of awareness.

Atkins met with media before the Blue Jays faced the Cleveland Guardians in Toronto on Friday, April 24, 2026. He said there really are not words to express his level of disappointment with Santander making those comments and that he has expressed that to him. Atkins said anything exacerbating some level of anti-Islamic hate is extremely concerning and extremely disappointing.

Also read NCCM sees opportunity for education after Blue Jays player posts anti-Muslim videos

GM Addresses Player's Awareness

He also talked to Santander about his lack of awareness and realizing that he has a very large microphone and what that meant. The general manager said the organization is working exceptionally hard internally to ensure, and has been ensuring, that it is a safe environment and that baseball is for everyone. He said it is very important to the club, part of its organizational values, and that Santander's behavior did not align with that.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays previously released a statement distancing the club from Santander's posts last week. The values and beliefs in question came via two reels shared on Santander's Instagram story, both posted in the wake of the United States midterm elections that saw Democrats capture control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and several state governments. Santander's first video consisted of one account tracking the number of Muslims elected to government positions, most notably Sen.

-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, and arguing that all good Muslims believe in and want Sharia law instead of American law. The second video features a Christian minister proclaiming, among other things, that there is no such thing as kind Muslims. Atkins said the Blue Jays would work with Santander and that he had advised Santander to address the matter publicly. He indicated some level of regret on the outfielder's part.

Santander's Background and Career

Atkins said he expressed his level of concern, believes Santander felt it, and knows he feels badly, but he does not want to speak for him. Santander was born and raised in Venezuela and came to the United States after signing with Cleveland as a teenager. He spent his entire MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles before moving to Canada on a contract with the Blue Jays.

It has been more than a year since Santander played his most recent game for the Blue Jays. His first season with the club in 2025 saw him play only 54 games due to a lingering shoulder injury, and he slashed only .175/.271/.294. Santander began a rehab assignment in September of this year, but he wound up playing only five games before his season ended without a return to MLB.

Advertisement

He has three guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract, with a salary ranging from $15.5 million to $19.2 million with deferrals, plus a $15 million team option for 2030.