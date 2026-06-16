Blue Jays' Garcia and Bieber Make Progress in Rehab Assignments with Buffalo Bisons

Pitchers Yimi Garcia and Shane Bieber are moving forward with their rehabilitation from elbow injuries as they pitch for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. Garcia is slated for a Tuesday appearance while Bieber starts Wednesday, targeting 75 pitches. Both hurlers aim to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays rotation after missing significant time. A separate Blue Jays player is also advancing in his recovery with hitting and throwing work.

The Toronto Blue Jays have two key pitchers progressing through their rehabilitation assignments with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons . Right-hander Yimi Garcia is scheduled to pitch on Tuesday night for the Bisons, continuing his recovery from elbow surgery .

Garcia, who last appeared for the Blue Jays on July 2, 2025, has made six rehab appearances in 2026. His most recent outing with Buffalo came on June 13, where he allowed one run on two hits and recorded one strikeout over a single inning.

Meanwhile, right-hander Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Bisons on Wednesday night as part of his own rehab process. Bieber has not pitched for Toronto since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series due to right elbow inflammation. For his Wednesday start, he is targeted to reach approximately 75 pitches, building on a previous rehab appearance on June 11 when he threw five scoreless innings using 62 pitches.

Bieber's last full season with the Blue Jays was in 2025, during which he made seven starts and posted a 3.57 ERA. He also started four games for Toronto in the 2025 postseason. In other injury updates, an additional Blue Jays player has been advancing in his recovery. This individual, whose name is not fully specified in the provided information, has been participating in hitting sessions off a pitching machine and conducting long-toss throwing drills out to 150 feet.

He has appeared in nine games for Toronto during the 2026 season





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Blue Jays Buffalo Bisons Rehab Assignment Yimi Garcia Shane Bieber Elbow Surgery Elbow Inflammation Triple-A MLB

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