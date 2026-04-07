Blue Jays Face Injury Crisis as Kirk, Others Suffer Setbacks

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced a series of injury updates before the team's game against the L.A. Dodgers, including news that All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk will undergo surgery for a broken thumb. Several other players are also dealing with injuries, testing the team's depth early in the season.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider delivered a series of injury updates on Monday, just hours before the team was scheduled to face the L.A. Dodgers at Rogers Centre. The most significant news involved All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk , who will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a broken left thumb. Kirk sustained the injury on Friday in Chicago during a game against the White Sox, when he was struck by a foul tip.

While the exact timeline for his return remains uncertain, Schneider estimated a recovery period of three to six weeks. This significant loss forces Toronto to rely on backup catcher Tyler Heineman and rookie Brandon Valenzuela in the interim. This is a big blow to the team, as Kirk proved to be a reliable and consistent contributor during the 2025 season. He batted .282 with 15 home runs and 76 RBIs in the regular season, and made a strong showing in the postseason with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 18 games. Schneider highlighted Kirk's underrated talent and steady presence as key assets the team will miss. \Adding to the Jays' injury woes, right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce, who suffered a sprained anterior cruciate ligament during his first start on March 30, is scheduled for a doctor's appointment in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Ponce, already placed on the 60-day injured list, adds to a growing list of sidelined pitchers. Outfielder Addison Barger is also dealing with an injury, having hurt both ankles while running out an infield grounder in Chicago on Sunday. He was noticeably hobbling in the clubhouse on Monday afternoon. The team is assessing the extent of Barger's injuries and hasn't ruled out placing him on the injured list. The depth of the Blue Jays roster is already being tested early in the season due to a high number of injuries to key players. With Kirk out, and possibly Barger too, the team will need contributions from other players to fill in the gaps. In other injury news, pitcher Trey Yesavage is making progress with his shoulder impingement injury and is continuing his rehab work in Florida. Yesavage, who played a crucial role in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, is scheduled to make a start in the Single-A Florida State League on Thursday, indicating his recovery is progressing well. \The Blue Jays are currently dealing with a substantial number of injuries across their roster. As of Monday, Toronto had a half-dozen major league pitchers sidelined, including Ponce, Yesavage, José Berríos, Shane Bieber, Yimi Garcia and Bowden Francis. Additionally, they are missing their starting catcher, Kirk, and outfielder Anthony Santander. The sheer volume of injuries has prompted Schneider to acknowledge the challenges facing the team, noting how quickly a team's depth can be tested over the course of a season. While the current situation appears daunting, Schneider expressed optimism about the remaining season, highlighting that there is still plenty of baseball left to be played. The team will need to rely on the contributions of players who haven't had as much playing time, and these opportunities may also provide some positives for the team in the long run. The coaching staff will be working to ensure that the team keeps a positive atmosphere. They know it will be critical that the team does not get discouraged and continues to focus on what it can control. The Blue Jays will need to adapt and overcome these early-season challenges as they continue to compete in the league. The management and coaching staff are working with the team to ensure they have the tools to be successful





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