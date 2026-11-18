Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro apologized to the Muslim community after outfielder Anthony Santander shared anti-Muslim posts on Instagram, with no discipline announced and legal experts warning of risks for the team and owner Rogers Communications.

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro posted an apology to the Muslim community for outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts, according to a report published November 18, 2026 by The Canadian Press.

The team had already issued a statement the day before Santander's own apology, saying it was deeply sorry to its fans and the Muslim community for the pain and harm the posts caused. Team officials also met with leaders from Toronto's Muslim communities last week. Santander, a 32-year-old Venezuelan, apologized last Friday for sharing anti-Muslim content on Instagram. He originally shared the posts on November 4, shortly after the U.S. midterm elections, and deleted them the following morning.

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Lawyer Weighs Disciplinary Risk

The shared videos included a Christian preacher saying there is no such thing as kind Muslims. Another suggested Sharia law would be imposed on the United States after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the Senate in Michigan. The decision to refrain from disciplining Santander can be a gamble for both the team and its owner, said New York-based sports lawyer Brian R. Socolow of Loeb & Loeb LLC.

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He said both face financial and moral risk because they are very much in the public eye. Socolow said the team and owner care about public sentiment for good reason, are sensitive to how such an incident can affect them, and will try to manage it while hoping it does not continue to cause issues after the initial incident. No word has come from the Blue Jays or team owner Rogers Communications Inc. on potential consequences for Santander's actions.

No concrete disciplinary measures have been announced, leaving observers uncertain about the club's long-term strategy. Socolow said that in cases like this, especially when the athlete apologizes, a second chance is often given. He noted professional athletes are sometimes treated differently than other employees because of their specialized skills and leverage. If the average worker engaged in the type of conduct Santander did, Socolow said it would not be surprising for that person to be terminated.

Athlete Leverage Versus Public Scrutiny

Santander, he said, has a unique and specialized skill and clearly has additional leverage an ordinary employee might not have. But Socolow added that athletes are also in the public eye more and are scrutinized more heavily. Because of that, the standards applied to them might be even higher, meaning a professional athlete may get less leeway than an ordinary employee. It remains unclear whether Santander violated social media policy or any morals clauses in his contract.

He signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with the Blue Jays in January 2025. Socolow said any potential violations would depend on very specific language in the clause. For anti-Muslim posts to result in contract termination, he said the morals clause must have very broad language allowing discipline for conduct the team determines is morally offensive.

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When asked whether Santander may be disciplined or if there was a clause violation, a Blue Jays spokesperson said player contracts were not something the team shares. A spokesperson for Rogers suggested connecting with the team on the subject. Elliot Saccucci, head of the sports law group at Toronto-based Loopstra Nixon LLP, said such clauses are really hard to use to cancel a contract. He said the conduct has to be really egregious.

Contract Violations And Morals Clauses

Santander missed this past season due to injuries. He hit .175 with six home runs over 54 games in an injury-plagued 2025 season, but he is expected to be healthy for the 2027 campaign. The Blue Jays' regular season ended on September 28. Spring training is scheduled to begin in February, but Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement with the players' association is set to expire December 1.

A lockout is expected to begin the next day and could impact the scheduled March 24 season start date. Socolow said the Blue Jays might have to face the issue eventually when baseball returns. He said it could be an initial strategy to let things lie and hope they go away, and maybe it will not come back when baseball comes back. But he said they cannot count on that.

The Blue Jays are the only MLB team in Canada, which has a population of over 1.78 million Muslims, according to 2021 census data from Statistics Canada. About 10 per cent of Toronto's 2.8 million residents identify as Muslim, the agency said.