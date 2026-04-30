Blue Jays Cruise to 8-1 Victory Over Red Sox Behind Strong Offense and Bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays dominated the Boston Red Sox with a balanced offensive attack and solid relief pitching, securing an 8-1 win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Valenzuela led the way at the plate, while the bullpen held the Red Sox scoreless after the first inning.

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a surprisingly comfortable 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox in a game that saw strong performances from both the offense and the bullpen.

Starting pitcher Eric Lauer had a mixed outing, allowing five hits and one run over 4.1 innings, including a home run by Willson Contreras. Despite giving up several deep fly balls, Lauer managed to keep the Red Sox at bay until the fifth inning, when he was pulled after allowing three consecutive one-out singles. His frustration was evident as he left the mound, but manager John Schneider’s decision to bring in Braydon Fisher proved effective.

Fisher not only escaped the jam with a double play but also pitched a clean sixth inning, recording five outs with just one hit allowed. The Blue Jays’ offense was the star of the game, scoring in four different innings. In the third, Brandon Valenzuela, Jesús Sánchez, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loaded the bases with singles, setting up Kazuma Okamoto for a two-RBI single. Daulton Varsho’s walk reloaded the bases, and Yohendrick Pinango added another run with a single.

The fourth inning saw Valenzuela walk and Ernie Clement hit his first home run of the season. The fifth inning brought more runs, with Guerrero Jr. singling, Varsho getting hit by a pitch, and George Springer—pinch-hitting—driving in Guerrero Jr. Myles Straw followed with a sacrifice fly. Valenzuela capped off the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth inning. Guerrero Jr. had a standout performance, going 3-for-3 with a walk, raising his batting average to .358.

Valenzuela also impressed with two hits, a home run, and a walk, while Clement contributed with his first homer and a stellar defensive play in the fourth inning. On the defensive side, Valenzuela was particularly sharp, successfully challenging three called balls and overturning them. His play on a tricky bunt also stood out, showcasing his composure and skill.

Meanwhile, Brayan Bello, who started for the Red Sox, struggled with his command, allowing six hits and four earned runs over 3.2 innings before being pulled in the fourth. His frustration was palpable, especially after Clement’s home run extended the Blue Jays’ lead. The Blue Jays’ bullpen held firm, with Tommy Nance, Joe Mantiply, and Spencer Miles combining to shut down the Red Sox over the final 4.2 innings.

The team now looks ahead to their next series against the Minnesota Twins, with Kevin Gausman set to face Bailey Ober in the opener





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