Toronto has officially signed Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, US$80 million deal, with a Monday press conference scheduled and a US$13.875 million posting fee owed to the Seibu Lions.

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year contract worth US$80 million. The team announced the deal in a statement Friday, and Taira is scheduled to be introduced at a press conference Monday.

The signing was confirmed Thursday by a person familiar with the negotiations to The Canadian Press. That confirmation came after the agreement was widely reported, first by the New York Post. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the deal includes a five million dollar signing bonus. Taira can opt out after the 2029 season and become a free agent.

Also read Toronto Blue Jays Sign Kaima Taira in $80M Deal

Posting Fee And Rotation Competition

Under Major League Baseball's agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, the Blue Jays will pay the Seibu Lions a posting fee of 13.875 million dollars. Taira, 27, is expected to compete for a spot in a Toronto rotation led by Dylan Cease. Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage and Cody Ponce are also in the mix for starting roles. The right-hander stands five foot eight and weighs 210 pounds.

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He pitched for the Seibu Lions last season, going 12-5 with an NPB-best earned-run average of 1.36 and 141 strikeouts over 146 innings. Taira features an eight-pitch mix and can reach 99 miles per hour with his fastball. His unique delivery worked well as both a starter and a reliever over parts of eight seasons in Japan. That success established him as one of the top pitchers in Japanese baseball.

Taira is two inches shorter than anyone who started a major-league game in 2026. He is one inch taller than former Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, who pitched for Toronto from 2014 to 2019 and last appeared in the majors in 2025 with the New York Yankees. Taira gained attention in Japan for a remarkable streak. On July 1, 2021, he set a Nippon Professional Baseball record with 39 consecutive scoreless games while pitching for the Seibu Lions.

Seibu Lions Historic Record And Success

Seibu Lions pitcher Kaima Taira celebrates after setting that record at a stadium in Fukuoka, southern Japan, on July 1, 2021. The moment was captured by Kyodo News via AP. This marks the second straight off-season that the Blue Jays have made a major signing from Japan. Toronto signed slugger Kazuma Okamoto last January to a four-year deal.

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Okamoto led the Blue Jays with 33 home runs this past season. The Blue Jays reached the World Series in 2025 but finished last in the American League East division standings in 2026 with a 79-83 record. The signing of Taira represents a significant investment as the club looks to rebuild its starting rotation and return to contention in the AL East.