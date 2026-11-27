The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, US$80 million deal. Taira, 27, was 12-5 with an NPB-best 1.36 ERA last season and will be introduced at a press conference Monday.

The Toronto Blue Jays have made their signing of Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira official. The Blue Jays announced in a statement Friday that they signed the 27-year-old right-hander to a US$80 million, five-year contract.

Taira is scheduled to be introduced by the team at a press conference Monday. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Canadian Press on Thursday after it was widely reported, first by the New York Post. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Taira's deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. He can opt out after the 2029 season and become a free agent.

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Blue Jays Post Kaima Taira With $13.875 Million Fee

Under Major League Baseball's agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, the Blue Jays will pay the Seibu Lions a $13.875 million posting fee. Taira pitched for the Seibu Lions in Japan, where he set an NPB record with 39 consecutive scoreless games on July 1, 2021, celebrating the milestone at a stadium in Fukuoka, southern Japan. Last season, Taira was 12-5 with an NPB-best earned-run average of 1.36. He struck out 141 batters over 146 innings.

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He features an eight-pitch mix and can reach 99 m.p.h. with his fastball. His unique delivery played well both as a starter and a reliever over parts of eight seasons in Japan. Taira is expected to compete for a spot in a Toronto rotation led by Dylan Cease. Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage and Cody Ponce are also in the mix.

He is one inch taller than former Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, who pitched for Toronto from 2014 to 2019 and last appeared in the majors in 2025 with the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays previously signed Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto last January to a four-year deal. Okamoto led Toronto with 33 home runs this past season.

Toronto Makes Another Major Japanese Talent Investment

The Blue Jays reached the World Series in 2025 but finished last in the American League East in 2026 with a 79-83 record. Taira's signing marks another significant investment by Toronto in Japanese talent. The team has now added two prominent NPB stars in consecutive years, with Okamoto already making an impact and Taira set to join the rotation. The posting fee to the Seibu Lions reflects the high demand for Taira's services across MLB.

The contract structure gives Taira security through 2030 while allowing him to test free agency after the 2029 season. The signing bonus and annual salary represent a substantial commitment from the Blue Jays, who are looking to rebound from a last-place finish in 2026 despite their 2025 World Series appearance. Taira's eight-pitch repertoire and ability to throw up to 99 m.p.h. make him a versatile addition.

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Taira Versatility Offers Multiple Rotation Roles For Toronto

His success as both a starter and reliever in Japan suggests he could fill multiple roles for Toronto. The Blue Jays will formally welcome him at Monday's press conference, where he is expected to discuss his transition to MLB. The Blue Jays' rotation next season could feature Cease, Soriano, Yesavage, Ponce and Taira competing for starting spots. Taira's NPB-best 1.36 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 146 innings demonstrate his dominance in Japan.

His 39 consecutive scoreless games in 2021 remain an NPB record. Toronto's front office has shown a willingness to spend on international talent, with the Taira deal following the Okamoto signing. The Blue Jays hope Taira can help improve a team that finished 79-83 in 2026. The addition of Taira brings depth and potential star power to a rotation that already includes several promising arms.