Blue Jays Activate Trey Yesavage, Option Chase Lee to Triple-A

Trey Yesavage joins the Blue Jays active roster, while Chase Lee returns to Buffalo. Analysis also reveals the team's low pitches-per-at-bat rate and the need for improved offensive discipline.

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially announced a roster move , activating right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage and optioning Chase Lee back down to the Buffalo Bisons, their Triple-A affiliate.

This decision, while anticipated, marks a significant moment for both players and the team's pitching rotation. Lee’s demotion comes after a brief stint with the major league club, where he showed promise in his limited appearances, particularly during yesterday’s game.

However, the team’s need for pitching depth and Yesavage’s impending return from rehabilitation necessitated the move. The organization retains flexibility with Lee, as he can be recalled up to five times without requiring waivers, suggesting he remains a key part of their future plans and will likely see further opportunities throughout the season. Yesavage’s return isn’t without some concern, as his performance during his four rehabilitation starts wasn’t stellar.

Across 12 innings pitched, he allowed 15 hits and 10 earned runs, alongside 7 walks and 16 strikeouts. While the numbers aren’t ideal, the team is encouraged by the velocity of his fastball, which has reportedly returned to its form from the previous season. The missed month of the season due to injury might actually benefit Yesavage in the long run, as it alleviates some of the pressure to accumulate a high innings total.

The Blue Jays are mindful of managing his workload, recognizing he wasn’t projected to pitch 200 innings this year regardless. His playoff performance last year offers a glimmer of hope, where he posted a respectable 3.48 ERA over 6 games, including 5 starts, covering 27.2 innings with 18 hits allowed, 2 home runs, 4 walks, and 17 strikeouts. The team is hoping he can recapture that form and provide a much-needed boost to the pitching staff.

The weight of expectation now rests heavily on Yesavage’s shoulders, as the team’s success may well depend on his ability to perform consistently. Beyond the pitching change, a recent analysis by Shi Davidi highlights a concerning trend within the Blue Jays’ offensive approach: they see fewer pitches per plate appearance than any other team in Major League Baseball. This statistic is open to interpretation.

While aggressive hitting can be effective, a lack of plate discipline can lead to quick outs and missed opportunities. The team’s lineup features a mix of hitters, some of whom could benefit from increased selectivity, while others, currently sidelined due to injury, are known for their patient approaches. Finding the right balance is crucial.

The Blue Jays need to avoid falling behind in the count, but also need to curb the tendency of some players to chase pitches outside the strike zone. The struggles of Davis Schneider, a player known for his plate discipline, illustrate this point. Despite taking a high number of pitches, his offensive production has been underwhelming. This suggests that simply seeing pitches isn’t enough; hitters must also be able to capitalize on favorable counts.

The team’s offensive woes are multifaceted, and addressing the issue of plate discipline will be critical to improving their overall performance. The situation underscores the need for a more consistent and strategic approach at the plate, one that combines aggression with selectivity





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Blue Jays Trey Yesavage Chase Lee MLB Roster Move Pitching Offense Plate Discipline

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