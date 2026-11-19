The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have parted ways with head coach Mike O'Shea after 12 seasons. O'Shea is the winningest head coach in team history with a 126-86 regular season record.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have parted ways with head coach Mike O'Shea after 12 seasons, the team announced Thursday, November 19, 2026. O'Shea is the winningest head coach in Bombers history.

Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller made the announcement in a news release Thursday morning. In the release, Miller said, Following a comprehensive evaluation of this season and the overall direction of our organization over the last few years, I have decided to make a change at head coach. O'Shea finished with a 126-86 regular season record. His time in Winnipeg produced a run of success that few coaches in the Canadian Football League can match.

Also read Blue Bombers fire head coach Mike O'Shea after 12 seasons

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Grey Cup Achievements

Under O'Shea, the Bombers reached five straight Grey Cup appearances from 2019 to 2024. The club won back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2021. This season, Winnipeg finished 9-9 in the regular season and claimed a crossover spot in the playoffs. The team then defeated the Toronto Argonauts in the first round.

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The run ended earlier this month in the Eastern Final, when Winnipeg fell 33-23 to the Montreal Alouettes. That loss was the final game of O'Shea's tenure with the club. Miller called the decision incredibly difficult. He said he holds deep respect for O'Shea as a coach and, most importantly, as a person.

Mike and his family have been a big part of this community, and we are grateful for everything they have given to this club and this city, Miller wrote in the release. Miller said the search for a new head coach begins today. The search for a new coach is now underway, according to the team. He said the goal is to find the right leader to build on the standard the Winnipeg Football Club has set.

New Head Coach Search Begins Now

The Bombers' decision opens a major off-season change for the franchise. O'Shea was already expected to be in demand this off-season, even before becoming a free agent. TSN's Farhan Lalji reported last week that the Ottawa Redblacks were expected to make a formal request to interview him. Further details are expected to follow as the coaching search moves forward.