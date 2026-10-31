Blue Bombers' Coach Stays Uncertain on Collaros' Availability for East Final

Mike O'Shea says he will not speculate on Zach Collaros' readiness for the East Final, as the veteran quarterback rests from a rib injury. Dry Brown's strong play in the Semi- final highlights depth, while Collaros' 14-year CFL career underscores the team's focus on balancing veteran leadership and health. The Blue Bombers face Montreal with fans and analysts watching Collaros' recovery closely.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' head coach, Mike O'Shea, addressed the media on Saturday with a calm and cautious stance regarding the status of veteran quarterback Zach Collaros as the team readies for the upcoming East Final showdown against the Montreal Alouettes.

O'Shea made it clear that he would not offer any definitive statements about whether Collaros would be available to start in the championship game next week, noting that the decision will hinge on the player's recovery and the coaching staff's confidence in his readiness. The Blue Bombers had previously confirmed that Collaros was sidelined for the East Semi‑final due to a rib injury that impeded him from participating in the 25‑22 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Also read Collaros out, Brown listed as Blue Bombers starter for Eastern Semi-Final

Dru Brown Leads Blue Bombers To Victory

O'Shea's remarks came in the wake of a highly competitive playoff match, where the Blue Bombers edged out the Argonauts in a thrilling finish. With Collaros out, backup quarterback Dru Brown stepped in to lead the offense. Brown finished the game with a 18‑of‑30 passing performance, accumulating 206 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He orchestrated the final drive that secured the win, delivering a clutch touchdown pass to receiver Nic Demski with less than a minute left on the clock. Brown's performance underscores the depth of the Bombers' roster and hints at the coaching staff's willingness to trust veteran players while also giving them ample preparation time. Throughout his 14th CFL season, 38‑year‑old Zach Collaros has faced a series of injuries that have limited his participation in recent games.

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In addition to the rib injury that caused him to miss the East Semifinal, Collaros also dealt with a neck injury earlier in the campaign that required careful management. Despite these setbacks, Collaros finished the regular season with solid statistics: in 12 games, he completed 236 of 335 passes for 2,989 yards, throwing 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Zach Collaros Injury History And Stats

His experience and leadership are viewed as essential components for the Blue Bombers' push toward the Grey Cup, yet O'Shea emphasized that player health and optimal performance above all is the team's priority. The Blue Bombers entered the playoffs with momentum, and the coaching staff's transparency about their roster's health status reflects a broader strategy of balanced risk management.

While Collaros remains a cornerstone for Winnipeg's offense, the decision to keep him in the lineup or widen defensive preparations will be one of the key talking points leading up to the East Final. Fans and analysts alike keep a close eye on Collaros's rehabilitation progress, which is expected to conclude in a few days should everything proceed as planned.

The team's performance against Montreal will ultimately depend on the successful integration of veteran experience and emerging talent, as well as how injuries are managed in the critical final stretch of the season.