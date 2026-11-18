Researchers in Boston presented a new blood test from Alamar Biosciences that measures eMTBR-tau, a biomarker reflecting tau tangle buildup in the brain. The test is not yet available clinically and is not meant to diagnose Alzheimer's on its own.

A new blood test can help show how far Alzheimer's disease has progressed in the brain, researchers reported in Boston at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference.

New Blood Test Tracks Tau Tangles

The test, developed by Alamar Biosciences, measures levels of a biomarker called eMTBR-tau. This biomarker reflects the extent to which twisted tangles of tau protein have accumulated inside brain cells. Currently available blood tests for Alzheimer's disease measure proteins such as beta-amyloid and phosphorylated tau. These proteins rise early in the disease process but give only limited information about tau tangle buildup in later stages.

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Two Alzheimer's drugs on the market are designed to reduce beta-amyloid plaques in the brain. Several other drugs in development target tau, making a test that tracks tau tangles especially relevant. One of the most challenging tasks in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis is establishing that Alzheimer's pathology is not just present in a patient with cognitive impairment, but present at a sufficiently advanced biological stage to likely explain symptoms.

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That statement came from study leader Dr. Niklas Mattsson-Carlgren of Lund University in Sweden. He spoke about the difficulty of linking Alzheimer's pathology to a patient's symptoms. The new blood test is not yet available for clinical use. The researchers also said it is not meant to diagnose Alzheimer's disease on its own, according to a report of the study published in JAMA.

Having a simple yet highly scalable way to determine the extent of tau tangle buildup in the brain represents a major step forward in our understanding of Alzheimer's. That comment came from study co-leader Nicholas Ashton of Banner Sun Health Research Institute in Sun City, Arizona. He described the scalability of the test as a significant advance. Together, existing blood tests and the new test for eMTBR-tau could help doctors make better treatment decisions.

Test Could Aid Treatment Decisions

Ashton said the combination could also help identify the right patients for clinical trials. The findings were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston. The study report was published in JAMA. An image of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease was displayed at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y.

, on Oct. 7, 2003. The research adds to efforts to track Alzheimer's progression through blood-based biomarkers. It focuses on a later stage of the disease than existing tests that measure beta-amyloid and phosphorylated tau. Because the test is not yet available for clinical use, it is not ready for routine patient care.

More work is needed before it can be used in doctors' offices. Still, the researchers say the new test could complement current blood tests. It may give a clearer picture of how much tau tangle buildup has occurred in the brain. Tau tangles are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease and are linked to later stages of the illness.

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Measuring them through a blood test could help doctors better understand a patient's biological stage. Beta-amyloid plaques are another hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Existing drugs aim to reduce these plaques, while tau-targeting drugs are still in development. A scalable blood test for tau tangles could support both treatment decisions and research enrollment.

It may help match patients with the most appropriate therapies or trials. The study leaders said the test is not a standalone diagnostic tool. It is intended to provide information about disease progression, not to replace clinical evaluation. Alamar Biosciences developed the test.

Researchers Discuss Diagnostic Value

The biomarker it measures, eMTBR-tau, reflects tau tangle accumulation in brain cells. Ashton said the ability to determine tau tangle buildup simply and at scale is a major step forward. He also said existing tests plus the new test could improve care and research. Mattsson-Carlgren said establishing that Alzheimer's pathology is advanced enough to explain symptoms is one of the hardest parts of diagnosis.

The new test may help address that challenge. The findings were reported in Boston and published in JAMA. The test remains experimental and is not yet available for clinical use. Researchers cautioned that the test is not meant to diagnose Alzheimer's disease on its own.

It is designed to show the extent of tau tangle buildup in the brain. Two Alzheimer's drugs on the market target beta-amyloid plaques. Several drugs in development target tau, which makes a tau-focused blood test potentially useful for future treatments.