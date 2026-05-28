Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay Leaves Party to Run for Parti Québécois

Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay has left his party's caucus to run for the Parti Québécois in the fall provincial election. Savard-Tremblay will represent the Parti Québécois in the Oct. 5 election and has been a member of Parliament since 2019, elected three times in the riding of St-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton.

OTTAWA - Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay is leaving his party's caucus to run for the Parti Québécois in the fall provincial election . Savard-Tremblay officially left the Bloc today and is listed as an Independent on the House of Commons website.

A source in the Parti Québécois who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Canadian Press that Savard-Tremblay will represent them in the Oct. 5 election. The news he is joining the PQ was first reported by Radio-Canada. The source says Savard-Tremblay will resign as a member of the House of Commons at the start of the summer break.

The Parti Québécois communications office refused to officially confirm the information, but noted that leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will be in St-Hyacinthe, Que. , on Friday to announce a candidate for the nomination in the riding. Savard-Tremblay has been a member of Parliament since 2019, elected three times in the riding of St-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton, located east of Montreal. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026. Michel Saba, The Canadian Pres





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