Blake Lively Faces Backlash After Met Gala Appearance Amid Legal Settlement with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has sparked controversy after a viral video allegedly showed her mistreating staff at the 2026 Met Gala, just hours after settling a legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. The incident has reignited debates about her behavior and public image, with critics questioning her timing and lack of reflection on the situation.

Blake Lively has faced significant backlash following her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala , where a viral video allegedly showed her mistreating staff while they handled her long gown's train.

The incident has sparked widespread debate about her behavior, especially in light of her recent legal settlement with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Lively attended the prestigious event just hours after resolving the legal dispute, leading some to question her timing and lack of apparent reflection on the situation.

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni began when she accused him of enabling inappropriate behavior on set and launching a smear campaign against her after she spoke out. Baldoni countered with a $400 million lawsuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion. The case was set to go to trial in May 2026, but a settlement was reached on May 4, 2026, before the trial began.

Judge Lewis Liman had previously dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims, including her sexual harassment allegations. The controversy surrounding Lively's Met Gala appearance was further fueled by her demeanor in the video. She was seen directing an assistant to lower the fabric of her archival Atelier Versace gown from the brand's 2006 collection, with some viewers interpreting her actions as dismissive and entitled.

One social media user commented, 'No one has looked more like they were about to CC HR on the red carpet' than Lively did in that moment. Others criticized her for wearing a dress that required assistance to walk in, questioning why she couldn't be more civil to the staff helping her. The incident has reignited discussions about Lively's public image and whether she has learned any lessons from the two-year legal battle.

Critics argue that her Met Gala appearance was an attempt to reclaim the spotlight and prove her relevance, rather than a moment of reflection. Some have even suggested that she should not have been invited to the event, given the ongoing controversy.

However, Lively's fans have come to her defense, calling her a 'survivor' and arguing that she should not be held accountable for the actions of others. The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni centered around the film It Ends With Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel of the same name.

The movie's theme of domestic violence has added another layer of complexity to the controversy, with some questioning Lively's actions in light of the film's subject matter. Queen Esther, an X handle dedicated to UK royal news, described Lively's Met Gala appearance as 'surreal' but 'not in a good way,' suggesting that it seemed like an attempt to reclaim the spotlight after causing significant damage to Baldoni's reputation.

The timing of her appearance, just after the legal settlement, has been particularly criticized, with some arguing that it shows a lack of reflection and respect for the situation. The controversy has also raised questions about the role of public figures in addressing and reflecting on their actions, particularly in high-profile situations. As the debate continues, Lively's Met Gala appearance has become a focal point for discussions about accountability, public image, and the responsibilities of celebrities in the public eye





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