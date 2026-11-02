Blackstone-led group buys 49.9% stake in Mitsubishi subsidiary with LNG Canada interest for $3.1 billion

A Blackstone-led investor group acquired a 49.9% stake in a Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary that holds an interest in LNG Canada, with Canadian pension funds contributing $3.1 billion. The deal comes as LNG Canada moves ahead with its Phase 2 expansion in Kitimat, B.C.

A Blackstone -led group has acquired a 49.9% stake in a Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary that holds a significant interest in LNG Canada. The investor group includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the Investment Management Corp. of Ontario, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

Blackstone Group Acquires Stake In LNG Canada

Together they contributed $3.1 billion to the deal. The purchase marks a major development in energy investment. LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, PetroChina, Malaysia's Petronas, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp., and South Korea's KOGAS. In September, LNG Canada announced it will proceed with the Phase 2 expansion project at its liquefied natural gas export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Also read Mitsubishi to sell LNG Canada stake to Blackstone unit for $1.6-billion

The terminal is one of Canada's largest energy infrastructure projects. The Phase 2 expansion is expected to increase export capacity and strengthen the project's role in global LNG markets. Details surrounding the investment have not yet been fully disclosed. The transaction was confirmed by the parties involved but specific financial terms beyond the $3.1 billion contribution were not immediately available.

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The deal reflects growing interest from institutional investors in Canadian energy infrastructure. Pension funds view projects like LNG Canada as long-term assets offering stable returns. Mitsubishi Corp. retains a majority stake in the subsidiary following the sale. The Japanese trading house has been a partner in LNG Canada since the project's inception.

The investment group's combined $3.1 billion contribution ranks among the largest recent energy infrastructure deals in Canada. It underscores confidence in the long-term viability of LNG exports from the West Coast. LNG Canada shipped its first cargo in 2025 and has been ramping up operations. The Phase 2 expansion will add a second production train and increase output capacity significantly.

Environmental Scrutiny And Economic Benefits In Kitimat

The project has faced scrutiny from environmental groups concerned about emissions and impact on local ecosystems. Supporters cite economic benefits including jobs and government revenue. The investment will have a lasting impact on LNG Canada and the surrounding community, according to industry observers. The Kitimat area has seen increased economic activity since construction began.

Many investors and businesses are expected to follow in the footsteps of LNG Canada. The project is viewed as a template for future Canadian energy infrastructure partnerships. As the world navigates the energy transition, projects like LNG Canada will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry. Natural gas is seen by some as a bridge fuel between coal and renewables.

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The success of Phase 2 will be closely watched. It is expected to influence decisions on other proposed LNG projects in Canada and abroad. The $3.1 billion investment provides capital for the expansion. It also signals that major institutional investors remain committed to Canadian energy despite market volatility.

Mitsubishi Corp. and Blackstone did not immediately respond to requests for further comment. Additional details are expected to be disclosed in the coming months as the transaction closes.