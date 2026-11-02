Blackstone and Canadian Pension Funds Acquire Minority LNG Canada Stake

Blackstone and four major Canadian pension funds pay US$3.1 billion for a 49.9 percent stake in Mitsubishi's LNG Canada subsidiary to fund expansion.

Blackstone Inc. and four leading Canadian pension funds are finalizing a US$3.1-billion transaction to acquire a minority stake in a Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary that holds an interest in LNG Canada's liquefied natural gas export operations. The investor group, led by Blackstone, is purchasing a 49.9-per-cent non-controlling interest in the subsidiary, which remains under the controlling partnership of Japanese-based Mitsubishi.

Investment Structure and Financial Details

The US$1.6-billion valuation for the acquired stake is part of a broader US$3.1-billion investment that also covers the costs of planned capital expenditures for the project's second phase expansion. Blackstone is leading this consortium alongside the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the Investment Management Corp. of Ontario, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. These Canadian institutions are bringing significant domestic capital to a major North American energy infrastructure project.

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Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are executing their investments through funds managed by their respective credit investment vehicles. This structure allows these large institutional investors to deploy capital efficiently while managing risk profiles associated with long-term energy assets. The deal represents a substantial shift in the ownership dynamics of one of Canada's most critical energy export facilities.

Strategic Rationale and Stakeholder Positions

Mitsubishi initiated the sale process by hiring the capital markets arm of Royal Bank of Canada to pursue the transaction. The Japanese conglomerate holds a 15-per-cent stake in LNG Canada and will continue its existing agreement to offtake 2.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually from the facility. Mitsubishi stated in a news release that the deal provides access to the deep financial resources of Blackstone and the Canadian pension funds to advance the expansion project.

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For nearly a year, Mitsubishi and LNG Canada's largest shareholder, Shell PLC, have been evaluating changes to their stakes in the US$18-billion LNG export terminal located in Kitimat, British Columbia. The primary objective has been to raise funds for ambitious expansion plans. Both shareholders were reportedly fielding bids as early as the summer from U.S.-based asset managers, including Blackstone and Apollo Global Management Inc.

Zachary Rubenstein, managing director for Blackstone Credit & Insurance, emphasized that the announcement reflects deep conviction in the Canadian market. He highlighted the partnership with the country's leading institutional investors and the ability to provide flexible solutions to unlock value from critical corporate assets. Geoff Souter, head of real assets credit at CPPIB, described LNG Canada as a high-quality, globally strategic asset with strong long-term fundamentals and attractive return potential for the CPP Fund.

Expansion Plans and Future Operations

The financial injection supports a confirmed expansion plan to build a second phase for LNG Canada, a project solidified in late September. This expansion aims to double the facility's annual output from 14 million tonnes to 28 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas. Upon completion, the expanded facility will rank among the largest LNG operations in the world, significantly increasing Canada's presence in the global energy market.

LNG Canada operates the country's first natural-gas export terminal, which officially opened in June 2025. The expansion represents a major escalation in export capacity, responding to growing international demand for clean-burning fuels. The project is situated in Kitimat, British Columbia, where infrastructure investments have been designed to support large-scale industrial energy production.

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Financial advisors played key roles in facilitating the complex transaction. Royal Bank of Canada advised Mitsubishi on the sale, while Goldman Sachs and Scotiabank represented Blackstone in the negotiations. Legal counsel for Blackstone was provided by the law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Stikeman Elliott, ensuring all regulatory and contractual requirements were met for the multinational deal.