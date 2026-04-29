BlackRock’s BUIDL Now Yield-Bearing Collateral on OKX, Expanding RWA Tokenization

BlackRock is expanding the use of its tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, allowing eligible OKX clients to use it as yield-bearing collateral. Standard Chartered provides regulated custody for the underlying assets, increasing security and trust. This initiative aims to make collateral more efficient and productive.

BlackRock, a leading asset management firm, is significantly expanding the utility of its tokenized money market fund, BUIDL , by integrating it as acceptable collateral on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange.

This strategic move addresses a longstanding inefficiency within the digital asset space – the unproductive nature of capital locked up as collateral for trading. Traditionally, funds posted as margin collateral often sit idle, generating no returns for the investor. BUIDL, designed to maintain a stable value of $1, primarily invests in U.S. Treasuries and repurchase agreements, offering a compelling solution by allowing investors to earn yield even while utilizing the fund for trading purposes.

This expansion marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The collaboration between BlackRock, OKX, and Standard Chartered introduces a flexible framework for utilizing BUIDL. OKX clients meeting specific eligibility criteria will now have the option to leverage BUIDL as margin collateral for their trades. The arrangement offers two distinct pathways for participation.

Some investors can choose to maintain custody of their underlying assets with Standard Chartered, a globally recognized and regulated financial institution, while simultaneously making those assets available as collateral on the OKX exchange. This provides an added layer of security and trust for those who prefer a traditional custodial solution. Alternatively, investors can directly hold BUIDL tokens on the OKX exchange and still benefit from its utility as margin collateral.

This dual approach caters to a diverse range of investor preferences and risk tolerances. OKX views this integration as a pivotal moment in the digital asset industry’s evolution, moving beyond simple price discovery towards a more sophisticated phase focused on embedding tokenization into the core infrastructure of global markets. The initial rollout of this product is currently limited to investors located in the Middle East, with potential for broader expansion in the future.

Standard Chartered’s role is paramount in this structure, providing regulated custody services for clients who prioritize holding their assets outside of the exchange environment. This ‘collateral mirroring’ model, where a regulated custodian safeguards the assets while the exchange recognizes them for trading purposes, has been successfully implemented previously with Franklin Templeton in April 2024, demonstrating the viability and security of this approach. This development underscores the growing momentum behind the tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs).

BlackRock launched BUIDL in 2024, tokenizing it through Securitize, and it has rapidly become one of the largest tokenized money market funds accessible to qualified investors. The broader RWA tokenization market has experienced substantial growth, currently estimated at around $30 billion according to data from RWA.xyz. This surge in activity reflects a growing recognition of the benefits of tokenization, including increased liquidity, transparency, and efficiency.

However, the industry is not without its challenges. Concerns regarding the security and stability of blockchain-based financial infrastructure remain. In April 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a cautionary note, warning that the migration of financial infrastructure onto blockchain systems could potentially accelerate the spread of market stress and complicate crisis management. Despite these concerns, the potential benefits of RWA tokenization are driving continued innovation and adoption.

BlackRock’s initiative with BUIDL and OKX represents a significant step forward in realizing that potential, transforming idle margin into productive capital and paving the way for a more interconnected and efficient financial ecosystem. The ability to earn yield on collateralized assets is a game-changer, offering investors a more attractive and efficient way to participate in the digital asset market.

This move is expected to further fuel the growth of the RWA tokenization market and encourage wider adoption of tokenized financial instruments





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Blackrock BUIDL OKX Tokenization RWA Real World Assets Collateral Standard Chartered Yield Defi Digital Assets

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