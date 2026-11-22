Sam Rinzel scores OT winner as Chicago Blackhawks defeat Calgary Flames 4-3, ending a nine-game road skid while Patrick Kane reaches 1,415 career points.

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, snapping a nine-game winless streak on the road. Sam Rinzel scored the decisive goal and added two assists to secure the victory for Chicago. The win improves the Blackhawks' record to 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Core Game Details and Scoring

Rinzel, a defenceman, provided the offensive spark needed to end the skid. Patrick Kane contributed a goal and two assists for the visitors. Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato also found the net for Chicago. The team demonstrated resilience after falling behind early in the contest.

Also read Rinzel OT goal lifts Blackhawks past Flames 4-3 as Kane reaches milestone

For Calgary, Ryan Strome scored and recorded an assist. Jonathan Castagna and Yegor Sharangovich also added goals for the home team. The Flames improved their record to 10-12-2 with the loss despite the comeback effort in the third period.

Historical Milestone for Patrick Kane

Kane's three-point performance moved him past Doug Gilmour into 22nd place on the NHL's all-time points list. The 38-year-old winger now holds 1,415 career points, which includes 510 goals and 905 assists. He trails Adam Oates, who sits at 21st with 1,420 points.

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This milestone highlights Kane's enduring impact on the league. The Blackhawks utilized their veteran leader effectively throughout the game. Kane's performance was central to the team's offensive success against a spirited Flames squad.

Injuries and Key Penalties

The game saw significant physical play that affected both rosters. Chicago rookie centre Anton Frondell left after two periods due to an undisclosed injury. For Calgary, centre Martin Pospisil departed late in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Pospisil was elbowed in the head by Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser. Kaiser received a major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit. The incident occurred before the Flames could mount a full comeback attempt.

Goaltending and Statistical Leaders

Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the visitors, improving his record to 7-11-1. He stabilized the net in critical moments. Dustin Wolf made 29 stops for the Flames, dropping his record to 5-6-2 after the defeat.

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Rinzel's two assists make him the first defenceman in Blackhawks history to record multiple assists in five consecutive games. He has accumulated 11 assists over that span. Kantserov leads all NHL rookies with 10 goals this season.

Future Schedule and Next Games

Chicago will visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday to continue their road trip. The team aims to build momentum from this win. Calgary begins a road trip on Monday against the Ottawa Senators.

The Flames will look to address defensive lapses that allowed Chicago to regain control. Both teams have immediate opportunities to improve their standings. The outcome of these next games will be pivotal for playoff positioning.