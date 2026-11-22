Kaiser was assessed 17 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct, for a head check on Flames forward Pospisil, and the NHL Player Safety department is reviewing the hit.

Chicago Blackhawks defender Kaiser, 24, was assessed 17 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct, after a high, heavy hit on Calgary Flames forward Pospisil late in the second period of Saturday's game. The NHL's Department of Player Safety was reviewing the play on Sunday, and Kaiser's hit has become the central storyline of the matchup between the two clubs.

Pospisil was slow to get to his feet after the collision and ultimately left the game. The Flames ruled him out of returning early in the third period because of an upper-body injury, leaving Calgary without one of its forwards for the rest of the contest.

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Kaiser Hit Draws Major Penalty and Game Misconduct

Kaiser was initially given a five-minute major penalty for a check to the head, and the officials upheld that call after video review. He was also called for roughing in the scrum that followed, which added to his total penalty time and led to the game misconduct.

The hit drew an immediate response from the Flames. Forwards Matvei Gridin and Ryan Strome both challenged Kaiser right after the play, and each was given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing. Those calls meant the scrum produced additional penalties for both benches.

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Pospisil has a long history of concussions, which makes the head contact a significant concern for his team. The Flames have not announced a timetable for his return beyond the decision to hold him out of the rest of the game.

Kaiser Says He Is Not Worried About Suspension

Kaiser told reporters in Calgary after the game that he was not particularly concerned about facing a suspension from the NHL Player Safety department for the hit on Pospisil. He acknowledged that a league review could go either way, but he described the most likely outcome in measured terms.

Kaiser suggested that if the league considered the hit especially dangerous, the likely penalty would be a suspension of a game or two along with a fine, after which he would return to play. He added that the league would make its own determination, saying he would wait to see what the department decided.

The league's ruling will determine whether Kaiser faces additional discipline beyond the penalties already assessed on the ice. Until the Department of Player Safety announces its decision, the exact consequences for the Blackhawks defender remain unsettled.

Kaiser Career Path From Minnesota-Duluth to Chicago

The Blackhawks originally selected Kaiser in the third round, No. 81 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6'0" left-shot defender spent his first three post-draft seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before turning professional in the Blackhawks system in 2023.

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Kaiser split his first two professional seasons between Chicago and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. He then established himself as a regular with the Blackhawks in 2025-26, collecting six goals and 17 points in 77 games during that stretch of his career.

The Andover, Minn. product has appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season, recording two goals and seven points along with a minus-17 rating. Those numbers show a defender who has taken on a larger role while the team evaluates its young blue-line players.

Pospisil Recovery and Flames Season Outlook

Pospisil, 27, missed most of the 2025-26 season while recovering from a concussion he sustained during the preseason. The Slovak forward has been given a clean bill of health heading into 2026-27, and he has four goals and 10 points in 24 games with the Flames this year.

The incident raises questions about how the league and the Flames will manage head contact for a player who has already dealt with multiple concussions. Pospisil's availability after this injury will be a key factor for Calgary as it works to keep its forward group healthy.

For Kaiser and the Blackhawks, the next step is the decision from the NHL Player Safety department, which will determine whether the defender faces a suspension or fine. For the Flames, the immediate focus is the upper-body injury that ended Pospisil's night and the status of his recovery in the coming games.