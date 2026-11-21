Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser received a three-game suspension Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil. The incident occurred late in the second period of Saturday's game and resulted in a major penalty and game misconduct for Kaiser.

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil.

The suspension was announced Sunday, November 22, 2026. The incident occurred late in the second period of Saturday afternoon's game. Kaiser cut across the ice and caught Pospisil up high near the boards, sending the Flames forward crashing hard to the ice. Kaiser was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit.

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Wyatt Kaiser Defends Hit

The play led to a scrum along the boards and forced Pospisil to leave the game early. After the game, Kaiser was asked if he was worried about a suspension. Not really, to be honest, Kaiser said via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. Because at the end of the day, if they really look at it and say hey, that's really dangerous, you're suspended for a game or two, take a fine, and then you're back at it.

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We'll see what they say. Flames head coach Ryan Huska told reporters after the game that he thinks Pospisil is doing fine, but did not have an official update on the forward. Kaiser had two blocked shots in 13:46 of ice time before being ejected. Pospisil recorded one shot and four hits in 7:57 of action.

NHL Issues Three Game Ban

The Blackhawks went on to win the game 4-3 in overtime on a goal from Sam Rinzel. The NHL Department of Player Safety held a hearing on Sunday before issuing the three-game suspension. The league determined the hit warranted supplementary discipline. The suspension means Kaiser will miss the next three Blackhawks games.

The exact number of games was confirmed by the NHL on Sunday afternoon. Further details on the suspension, including any fine, were not immediately available. The Blackhawks have not yet commented on the suspension. The Flames also have not provided an update on Pospisil's condition beyond Huska's postgame remarks.

League Safety Incident Context

The hit and subsequent suspension are the latest in a series of player safety incidents around the league this season. Kaiser, a young defenceman for Chicago, will now sit out as his team moves forward without him for the next three contests. The Blackhawks will need to adjust their blue line in his absence. The Flames, meanwhile, will continue to monitor Pospisil's health after the scary collision.

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The game itself ended in dramatic fashion with Rinzel's overtime winner, but the story afterward centered on the hit and its consequences. The NHL's decision to suspend Kaiser for three games sends a clear message about illegal checks to the head. Both teams will now move on from the incident as the season continues.