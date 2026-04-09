BlackBerry Shifts to Growth Mode After Restructuring, Reporting Strong Q4 Earnings and Rosy Outlook

BlackBerry's CEO announces the end of the restructuring era and a shift towards growth, reporting strong Q4 earnings, driven by its QNX car software business and secure communications division. The company's outlook for the current fiscal year is optimistic, with expected revenue and earnings increases.

BlackBerry, the Canadian technology firm, is entering a new phase of growth after completing its restructuring, according to Chief Executive Officer John Giamatteo. The company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, leading to a more optimistic outlook for the current year. Revenue for the quarter ending February 28th reached US$156 million, marking a 10% year-over-year increase and surpassing analyst consensus by US$10 million.

Operating earnings saw a significant surge, rising by 71% compared to the previous year's fourth quarter, reaching US$36.1 million, well above the expected US$29 million. Adjusted earnings per share were 5 US cents, exceeding expectations by a penny. Giamatteo, who took the helm in late 2023, emphasized that the company's transformation is complete, shifting focus from cost-cutting to growth. Under his leadership, BlackBerry has streamlined operations, divested underperforming assets, and refocused on its core car software business, QNX. The QNX unit is a major player in embedded systems for software-defined vehicles, a market poised for expansion with the increasing adoption of autonomous and driver-assistance features in new cars. BlackBerry is also exploring new applications for QNX in areas like robotics, industrial automation, and medical devices. The QNX business experienced a 20% revenue increase to US$78.7 million in the quarter, with an operating profit margin of 27%. When the combined revenue growth rate and operating margin reach 40, software makers are considered top performers by achieving the so-called “rule of 40.” By that measure, QNX was at 47 in the fourth quarter, and 40 for the year. BlackBerry's backlog of QNX royalties, reflecting future revenue from products using the software, stood at US$950 million at year-end, up 9.8% year-over-year. The company's strong performance was also fueled by its secure communications division, which delivered solid operating earnings despite declining revenues in recent quarters. Revenue for this division reached US$72.5 million, an 8% year-over-year increase, exceeding the company's forecast of a potential 10% decline. Giamatteo attributed the growth in secure communications, which includes products like SecuSUITE and AtHoc, to geopolitical factors and heightened concerns over digital sovereignty. He noted that many customers worldwide are prioritizing data security and opting to retain their data on their own servers rather than relying on American cloud providers. This trend has led to an increase in multiyear contracts for BlackBerry's unified endpoint management (UEM) cybersecurity offering, with a 47% rise in the past year. The Canadian government's recent extension and expansion of its secure communications partnership with BlackBerry further support this growth. Looking ahead, BlackBerry anticipates continued growth in secure communications, with revenue expected to increase by 4% to 8% this fiscal year, alongside operating earnings of US$57 million to US$65 million, up from 56.1% last year. QNX is forecast to grow revenue by as much as 14.6%. Overall, BlackBerry projects revenue of US$584 million to US$611 million for the current fiscal year, exceeding the US$549 million of the previous year. The company also expects adjusted operating earnings to increase to US$110 million to US$130 million, up from US$107.1 million last year, and aims to double operating cash flow to US$100 million. While some analysts suggest that BlackBerry might eventually sell its slower-growing secure communications unit to focus on QNX, Giamatteo stated that he is not in a rush to sell. He believes that the division is becoming more attractive to potential buyers. This positive outlook signals a significant shift for BlackBerry, marking the end of its restructuring phase and the beginning of a new chapter centered on growth and innovation





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blackberry Earnings QNX Cybersecurity Growth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lightning remain the constant as Atlantic Division hierarchy shifts with rise of Sabres, CanadiensThere’s a neck-and-neck, three-way race for the Atlantic Division title, and the only person seemingly not buying into the buzz might be Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper.

Read more »

Traffic shifts to Sarnia: Ambassador Bridge no longer top truck border crossingThe Ambassador Bridge is no longer North America’s busiest crossing for truck traffic, according to new data from the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association — marking a major shift for a route long known as a key trade lifeline.

Read more »

Traffic shifts to Point Edward: Ambassador Bridge no longer top truck border crossingThe Ambassador Bridge is no longer North America’s busiest crossing for truck traffic, according to new data from the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association — marking a major shift for a route long known as a key trade lifeline.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Gas Prices Drop, Political Shifts, and a Spectrum of Local and National StoriesThis comprehensive news report covers a variety of stories impacting Canadians. The highlights include a drop in gas prices, political developments with a party near majority status and a party switching over, local incidents, and updates in technology, entertainment, and consumer products. The report provides a snapshot of current events across the country.

Read more »

Gas Prices, Political Shifts, and More: A Weekly RoundupThis week's news includes expected gas price drops, a shift in political allegiances with a Conservative MP crossing the floor, local government updates regarding parking tickets, law enforcement activities, and a look at volatile weather conditions across the country. Additionally, stories cover legal proceedings, including a manslaughter conviction, the sentencing of the 'Ketamine Queen,' updates from the energy sector, and a variety of sports and entertainment news, ranging from a tennis player's outburst to the return of a popular sitcom.

Read more »

Fashion, Power, and the Political Landscape: How Clothing Choices Reflect Societal ShiftsA discussion on fashion, power dynamics, and societal expectations in the context of political figures. The article explores the ways that clothing choices communicate messages. It features commentary from Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, analyzing how fashion can both reflect and influence public perception, particularly for women in leadership positions.

Read more »