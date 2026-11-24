Canadians are planning to spend slightly less this Black Friday, while cybersecurity experts warn that criminals are using AI to create convincing fake shopping websites.

Black Friday, the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States, has now become the busiest shopping day of the year in Canada. A survey by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) finds Canadians are looking for deals and wait until Black Friday sales are underway to make purchases.

Black Friday took over the top spot from Boxing Day about seven years ago and now most Canadians plan their holiday spending around Black Friday sales. Black Friday is the main shopping event with 88 per cent of Canadians telling us they rank Black Friday among the top three shopping days of the year and that is up from 84 percent last year, said Santo Ligotti, RCC vice-president of marketing and member services.

Also read AI Pricing Tools Reduce Black Friday Discounts to Protect Margins

Black Friday Sales Now Last All Month

But it is about more than one day as many retailers roll out Black Friday sales in mid-November and keep them going all month long. While Black Friday used to be a one-day shopping event, it is now more of a lengthy shopping period. We have got pre-Black Friday, early Black Friday, Black Friday, and Black Friday week, you know to try and stretch it out as much as possible, Ligotti said.

Advertisement

The council says shoppers are planning to spend slightly less and search for deals this holiday season. The average shopping budget last year was $975, however this year it is reduced to $911. Fifty-two per cent of consumers plan to spend the same as last year, while 22 per cent plan to spend more and the same number, 22 per cent, will spend less, says RCC.

Shoppers Beware Of AI Scams And Fraud

While 84 per cent want to buy gifts made in Canada, 52 per cent said they will only do so if the price is reasonable, according to the council. Check Point Software, a cybersecurity company, also issued a release for Black Friday, saying thieves have created fake websites using AI and that shoppers have to be careful they do not get scammed. There are some very convincing scams out there, said Jane Arnett, a cybersecurity expert with Check Point Software.

Arnett says when you are shopping for deals online make sure you avoid scam websites as criminals can create fake websites with AI that look like the real thing very quickly and easily. Criminals can now use AI to spin up a fake website that looks incredibly convincing and it can mimic legitimate domains, she said.

The company showed CTV News a website that appears to be from Walmart but it is actually a scam website with deals that claim they are 80 per cent off. It claims to have iPads for sale for just $49.99 but if you bought a TV through this website, you would not get it and you would have your personal information stolen.

Advertisement

It is very enticing, it is very convincing, and you may click on it to take advantage on a sale, but it is not Walmart and your money is not going there and you are not going to get a TV, Arnett said. The company says to avoid scams consumers should always shop from trusted sources, beware of unusually low prices, check website addresses carefully, and protect their accounts with unique passwords.

You should also always visit the retailer official website and avoid clicking on pop up adds in texts or on social media, which may be fraudulent. If you have a lot of shopping to do be careful using buy now, pay later plans. While they can split up payments into monthly installments it is easy to get carried away and overspend. You are better off creating a budget and trying to stick to it.