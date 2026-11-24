Canadians are budgeting an average of $911 this holiday season, down from $975 last year, while cybersecurity experts warn that criminals are using AI to create convincing fake retail websites.

Canadians are planning to spend less this holiday season as Black Friday sales stretch across the month of November, while cybersecurity experts warn that criminals are using artificial intelligence to build convincing fake shopping websites.

The Retail Council of Canada says the average holiday shopping budget has dropped to $911 this year, down from $975 last year. Just over half of consumers, 52 per cent, plan to spend the same as last year, while 22 per cent plan to spend more and 22 per cent will spend less. Black Friday, the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States, has become the busiest shopping day of the year in Canada.

Also read Black Friday Sales Underway in Canada as Experts Warn of AI-Created Scam Websites

Black Friday Dominates Holiday Shopping

A survey by the council found Canadians are looking for deals and wait until Black Friday sales are underway to make purchases. Black Friday took over the top spot from Boxing Day about seven years ago, and most Canadians now plan their holiday spending around Black Friday sales. Santo Ligotti, the council's vice-president of marketing and member services, said the day remains the main shopping event.

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Black Friday is the main shopping event with 88 per cent of Canadians telling us they rank Black Friday among the top three shopping days of the year and that is up from 84 per cent last year, Ligotti said. It is about more than one day, as many retailers roll out Black Friday sales in mid-November and keep them going all month long.

Ligotti said the event now includes pre-Black Friday, early Black Friday, Black Friday and Black Friday week to stretch it out as much as possible. While 84 per cent of shoppers want to buy gifts made in Canada, 52 per cent said they will only do so if the price is reasonable, according to the council.

AI Powers Fake Shopping Sites

Check Point Software, a cybersecurity company, also issued a release for Black Friday saying thieves have created fake websites using AI and that shoppers have to be careful they do not get scammed. Jane Arnett, a cybersecurity expert with the company, said there are some very convincing scams out there. Arnett said criminals can now use AI to spin up a fake website that looks incredibly convincing and can mimic legitimate domains.

She said when shopping for deals online, people should avoid scam websites because criminals can create fake sites with AI that look like the real thing very quickly and easily. The company showed CTV News a website that appears to be from Walmart but is actually a scam site with deals that claim they are 80 per cent off. It claims to have iPads for sale for just $49.99.

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If someone bought a TV through the website, they would not get it and their personal information would be stolen. Arnett said the offer is very enticing and very convincing, and people may click on it to take advantage of a sale. She warned that it is not Walmart, the money is not going there and the buyer will not get a TV.

Preventing Online Shopping Scams

To avoid scams, the company says consumers should always shop from trusted sources, beware of unusually low prices, check website addresses carefully and protect their accounts with unique passwords. Shoppers should also visit the retailer's official website and avoid clicking on pop-up ads in texts or on social media, which may be fraudulent. People with a lot of shopping to do should also be careful using buy now, pay later plans.

While these plans can split payments into monthly installments, it is easy to get carried away and overspend. Consumers are better off creating a budget and trying to stick to it.