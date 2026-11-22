Black creatives convened in Brampton to address systemic barriers and increase representation, aiming to create sustainable opportunities and equitable public art investments.

Artist Quentin VerCetty organized the Cosmic Northside 2.0 conference at the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives in Brampton to bring together Black creatives seeking to restructure the arts sector. This strategic meeting aimed to identify practical methods for reducing systemic barriers and establishing sustainable economic opportunities for emerging Black artists across Canada.

Quentin VerCetty Addresses Systemic Disadvantages

Quentin VerCetty, executive director of AstroSankofa, highlighted the significant hurdles Black creators face when accessing public art commissions. He explained that funding bodies often reject proposals because most Black creatives lack prior experience with such projects, a disparity resulting from a historical lack of selection for these high-profile works. This cycle creates a distinct competitive disadvantage for Black artists trying to enter the industry.

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The organization AstroSankofa currently supports at least 80 creatives across Canada, with approximately 20 artists based in the Greater Toronto Area and Peel Region. VerCetty cited stark statistics to illustrate the severity of the underrepresentation issue, noting that there are only 24 sites in Canada with sculptures depicting Black people. Furthermore, only seven of those sculptures were created by Black artists themselves.

VerCetty argued that this lack of representation distorts Canadian history, as Black people have made crucial contributions to the nation yet remain largely absent from public affairs. He emphasized that the current state of public art fails to reflect the diversity of the population, leading to a disproportionate narrative that excludes Black perspectives from the cultural record.

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Krystal Paraboo Advocates for Community-Centric Investment

Vancouver-based public art practitioner Krystal Paraboo shared her perspective on the persistent inequities facing Black artists in both Vancouver and Brampton. Despite Brampton having a larger population, Paraboo noted that similar barriers and a lack of opportunities exist across these different geographic locations. She pointed out that tokenization remains a prevalent issue, with many Black artists receiving commissions primarily during Black History Month in February rather than year-round.

Paraboo called for a fundamental shift in how governments and organizations allocate resources for public art projects. She argued that investment should center Black and Indigenous creatives, ensuring that initiatives start with the community and end with the community. She questioned why large developer bodies should exclusively control the creation of public spaces, suggesting that funds should instead be directed toward Black arts professionals, urban planners, and spatial realm designers.

Kanisha Dabreo Celebrates Historic Milestones in Brampton

Kanisha Dabreo made history in 2024 when she became the first female Black artist to have her work permanently installed in Brampton. Her sculpture, titled Fah Who Dis? AstroBlack Joy, was installed in Emancipation Park, marking a significant moment for the city. Dabreo expressed that she was mindblown it took so many years for such a historic achievement to occur, yet she remains optimistic about the evolving landscape.

Dabreo observed that the arts sector in Brampton is gradually growing, offering more opportunities for artists from diverse backgrounds. She recalled that when she first began her career, she felt compelled to seek opportunities in Toronto due to the limited prospects in her hometown. However, she has noticed that local organizations in Brampton are increasingly supporting emerging artists, fostering a more inclusive environment.

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Cosmic Northside 2.0 Focuses on Future Mentorship

The Cosmic Northside 2.0 conference featured panel discussions where artists and cultural representatives outlined the necessities for creating sustainable futures in the arts. The event included Indigenous smudging ceremonies and Afro drumming, creating a holistic environment for dialogue. Participants shared insights on how to be at the forefront of sharing their own stories and how institutions can better support these efforts.

The key takeaway for the attendees was the urgent need to establish better practices and mentorship programs to dismantle barriers for the next generation of Black artists. By fostering collaboration and shared resources, the group aims to ensure that Black creatives can not only survive but thrive as stakeholders in the industry. This collective effort seeks to transform the artistic landscape into one that is equitable, representative, and economically viable for all participants.