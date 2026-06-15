Bittensor (TAO) Surges 28% Weekly as AI Regulation Fears Boost Decentralized Projects

Bittensor's price rose 9% in 24 hours and 28% over the week fueled by technical breakout and sentiment shift toward decentralized AI following regulatory actions against centralized providers.

Bittensor ( TAO ) demonstrated significant bullish momentum gaining 9% over the last 24 hours and extending its weekly gains to 28%. The recovery started near the key support zone at $180.9 where sellers lost control allowing buyers to absorb supply and stabilize prices.

After a brief consolidation phase indicating accumulation the price rallied from roughly $215 to $267.4 within two sessions. This move reclaimed the 20-day simple moving average at $220.70 and broke through a resistance area that had limited advances for weeks. Trading volume expanded aggressively during the breakout reaching its strongest positive reading in nearly two months. Technical indicators also improved with the Relative Strength Index climbing from below 40 to 59.2 and the MACD strengthening further.

Market attention now focuses on the $280 to $300.6 region where a contest between buyers and sellers is expected to test the recoverys strength. Notably this rally was not purely technical; it was catalyzed by news from the AI sector. Anthropics announcement that access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models would be suspended for foreign nationals following a U.S. government directive highlighted vulnerabilities in centralized AI systems.

The narrative that regulation could restrict access regardless of demand quickly spilled into cryptocurrency markets prompting traders to rotate toward decentralized AI projects. This sentiment helped TAO extend its advance toward the $272-$279 range with trading volume climbing above $560 million reinforcing the moves strength.

However the durability of the rally may depend on whether sustained demand continues after the initial headline impact fades. After rallying from a liquidity sweep near $182.5 to a peak of $292.2 the price encountered resistance near a key May supply zone and began pulling back. This reaction brings the former consolidation range of $244.7-$255 into focus; that area previously acted as resistance before the breakout and now serves as a critical support zone.

Holding above it would preserve the recovery structure and keep the $300 target within reach while losing it could expose TAO to a deeper retracement toward the $210-$220 support level. Overall Bittensors reclaiming of key resistance levels combined with rising volume and AI-driven demand has strengthened the recovery structure setting the stage for a potential test of higher levels ifsupport holds. AMBCrypto founded in 2018 aims to simplify blockchain and cryptocurrency news reaching over a million monthly readers worldwide





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