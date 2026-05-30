Bitmine's Major Ethereum Purchase Signals Institutional Confidence Despite Market Pressure

Tom Lee's Bitmine acquired 25,000 ETH worth $50.56 million, reinforcing institutional conviction in Ethereum despite recent price weakness. The purchase occurred as ETH traded near $2,000 support with RSI approaching oversold, suggesting potential accumulation opportunities.

Tom Lee's Bitmine has further solidified its commitment to Ethereum by acquiring an additional 25,000 ETH, worth approximately $50.56 million. This latest purchase comes at a time when the broader cryptocurrency market is experiencing heightened volatility, with Ethereum struggling to maintain momentum above key resistance levels.

The acquisition is part of a series of strategic moves by Bitmine, which has been steadily building its Ethereum reserves over recent months. Tom Lee, known for his bullish outlook on cryptocurrencies, has frequently emphasized the long-term value of digital assets. By purchasing during a period of price weakness, Bitmine demonstrates a contrarian approach that many institutional investors are beginning to adopt.

Such large treasury purchases typically reduce the circulating supply, as assets are moved to cold storage or held for the long term, away from exchange liquidity. However, the spot market has not yet reacted to this substantial demand. The price action remains subdued, indicating that sellers are still exerting pressure. This disconnect between institutional buying and price performance suggests a market still searching for a clear direction





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