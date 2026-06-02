Bitcoin Underperforms S&P 500 as On-Chain Metrics Signal Bearish Sentiment

Bitcoin trades lower year-to-date while the S&P 500 gains over 10%, indicating a risk-off shift. Correlation data shows mixed signals, and on-chain metrics like SOPR and NRPL point to persistent selling pressure and weak market sentiment.

Bitcoin 's price has shown weakness compared to traditional equities, as the leading cryptocurrency trades around $72,648.22 at press time, down 1.46% in the past 24 hours and over 16% year-to-date.

In contrast, the S&P 500 index hovers near $7,580.06, posting a slight daily gain and a year-to-date increase of more than 10%. This divergence suggests that Bitcoin is currently functioning as a risk-off asset, underperforming during a period of strong performance for U.S. stocks.

However, correlation data from CryptoQuant indicates a more nuanced relationship between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 over the past several months. From January to May 2026, the correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 exhibited moderately positive movement. The short-term 30-day correlation experienced significant volatility in May, dropping to nearly 10% before rebounding to roughly 48% by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the longer-term 90-day and 180-day correlations remained relatively stable within the 45% to 60% range. During the brief decline in the 30-day correlation, the S&P 500 surged to new highs while Bitcoin struggled to keep pace and eventually retraced some of its gains. Despite this temporary divergence, the recovery of the 30-day correlation and the stability of longer-term metrics imply that Bitcoin continues to act as a risky asset in the broader financial landscape, albeit with some short-term disconnects.

On-chain data further paints a bearish picture for Bitcoin. The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) has recently dropped below one, indicating that profit-taking has slowed and that some holders may be capitulating. This suggests that selling pressure remains elevated under current market conditions.

Additionally, Bitcoin's Net Realized Profit and Loss (NRPL) has stayed largely below zero from January to June 2026, meaning investors have been experiencing more losses than gains. While NRPL showed some improvement in April and early May as Bitcoin bounced back, it failed to sustain an upward trend. By June 1, 2026, NRPL stood at approximately -$27.9 million, with Bitcoin trading near $72,600. This persistent negative NRPL signals weak market sentiment and ongoing modest overall losses for holders.

Despite these bearish signals, there are some signs that Bitcoin is maturing as an asset class. Its price fluctuations have decreased, and it is closing in on gold in terms of volatility, suggesting that the digital currency is becoming less speculative.

However, the current price action of Bitcoin relative to the S&P 500 highlights the weakness in the digital assets market against traditional equities. Investors remain cautious as the cryptocurrency market navigates this period of underperformance and heightened correlation with risk assets. The coming weeks will be critical to determine whether Bitcoin can regain its momentum or continue to lag behind the stock market





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Bitcoin S&P 500 Correlation SOPR NRPL

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