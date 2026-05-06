Bitcoin Surges Past 81,000 Dollars as Market Dominance Peaks and Altcoin Recovery Begins

As Bitcoin reclaims the 81,000 dollar milestone, market dominance reaches critical levels, though selective altcoins and increasing trading volumes signal a potential shift in liquidity.

Bitcoin has once again asserted its dominance in the digital asset space, successfully reclaiming the critical threshold of 81,000 dollars. This rally, which represents a substantial increase of nearly 36 percent from the lows witnessed in February, underscores a powerful trend of aggressive capital concentration into the primary cryptocurrency.

As the price surged, Bitcoin Dominance climbed past the 61.3 percent mark, echoing levels that have not been seen in a significant period. This phenomenon is particularly telling because it highlights a persistent preference among institutional and retail investors for the relative stability and strength of Bitcoin during a time when overall market confidence remains somewhat fragile.

The concentration of wealth into the leading asset suggests that while the appetite for risk is returning, it is doing so in a cautious manner, with investors favoring the most established asset before venturing into more volatile territories. Beneath the surface of this Bitcoin-led surge, a subtle yet significant shift is occurring within the altcoin ecosystem. After months of sustained downward pressure and stagnation, various alternative assets are beginning to find their footing.

The TOTAL3 index, which tracks the market capitalization of altcoins excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, has climbed by approximately 15 percent, indicating a slow return of interest in smaller-cap projects. A key technical indicator of this recovery is the behavior of Binance-listed altcoins; roughly 11.7 percent of these assets have reclaimed their 200-day moving averages, a stark improvement from the meager 2.3 percent seen in February.

Furthermore, trading activity on Binance has shown a notable recovery, with volume dominance rising from 31 percent to 49 percent. This increase in volume suggests that speculative appetite is gradually returning to the altcoin market, even as the Altcoin Season Index continues to provide readings that favor Bitcoin-led strength. The recovery within the altcoin sector is currently selective rather than comprehensive, with specific projects attracting the bulk of the rotated capital.

As Bitcoin continues to anchor the market, investors are beginning to move their profits into dormant projects that offer higher upside potential. Toncoin and Internet Computer have both shown impressive daily gains of 16 percent and 17 percent, respectively, while Ondo has seen a massive weekly advance of 23 percent.

Other popular assets like Dogecoin and Bittensor have also posted gains in the 14 to 15 percent range, signaling a renewed interest in diverse sectors including meme coins and artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, established projects such as Cardano, Sui, and Hyperliquid have experienced more moderate growth between 4 and 10 percent. This divergence suggests that the market is in a phase of cautious positioning, where only the most promising or hyped assets are receiving significant inflows.

From a liquidity perspective, the broader crypto market is showing signs of gradual expansion. TOTAL2, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin, has approached the 1.04 trillion dollar mark, reflecting a modest but steady daily growth. Similarly, TOTAL3 has stabilized within the range of 744 billion to 755 billion dollars, suggesting that smaller-cap sectors are regaining their resilience after a prolonged period of weakness.

However, the current state of altcoin participation remains fragmented. For a sustainable and broad altseason to materialize, the market requires a widespread expansion of liquidity rather than isolated bursts of speculative activity. While stablecoin reserves indicate that there is still significant deployable capital sitting on the sidelines, these inflows are currently targeting selective sectors.

If Bitcoin momentum begins to plateau or stabilize, it is highly likely that this liquidity will drift further into the altcoin shadow, potentially triggering a more comprehensive market-wide rally





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