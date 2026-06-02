Bitcoin Slips Below $70K Amid Risk-Off Sentiment, Institutional Adoption Still Key: DV Chain's Rabkin

Michael Rabkin of DV Chain discusses Bitcoin's decline below $70,000, citing MicroStrategy's first-ever Bitcoin sale, capital rotation to tech, ETF outflows, and geopolitical tensions. Despite short-term fear, he highlights growing institutional adoption and regulatory progress as long-term drivers for digital assets.

Michael Rabkin, global head of business development at DV Chain, joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for digital assets in 2026 as Bitcoin fell below the US$70,000 level amid a broader pullback.

The decline reflects a combination of risk-off sentiment, ETF outflows, geopolitical uncertainty, and leveraged-position liquidations across crypto markets. Despite the recent weakness, industry participants continue to point to growing institutional adoption and regulatory progress as long-term drivers. Rabkin provided insights on the recent selloff, shifting institutional participation, the potential impact of U.S. crypto legislation, and the outlook for digital assets through the remainder of 2026.

Bitcoin has come under renewed downward pressure, slipping below 70,000 for the first time in two months. Rabkin identified several factors driving the slide.

First, MicroStrategy, the largest institutional holder of Bitcoin, disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 32 Bitcoin to fund dividend payouts, breaking a long-standing never-sell policy and spooking the market. Second, capital rotation to tech stocks, particularly AI and chip stocks, has siphoned attention and investment away from digital assets as traditional U.S. stock markets reached record highs.

Third, sustained institutional withdrawals from major digital asset ETFs combined with a risk-off environment driven by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East increased selling pressure. Finally, the broader crypto market sentiment quickly soured, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropping into fear territory, leading to a wave of forced long liquidations.

Rabkin noted that Bitcoin continues to trade well below its 2025 highs, but the broader story remains institutional adoption and a much more mature market compared to previous cycles. Rabkin emphasized that institutional participation has broadened significantly through ETFs, asset managers, family offices, and corporate treasuries, changing the makeup of the crypto investor base. Unlike prior cycles that were heavily retail-driven, institutions are now a key part of the market.

He stressed that the key question has shifted from whether institutions should own Bitcoin to how much Bitcoin they should own. Regulatory progress, such as the proposed U.S. CLARITY Act, is viewed as a significant step toward clearer oversight and greater institutional confidence. Stablecoins remain one of the fastest-growing areas of digital assets, supported by increasing use in payments, settlements, and financial infrastructure.

Digital asset markets are expanding beyond Bitcoin, with growing interest in tokenized financial products and blockchain-based access to traditional asset classes. Looking ahead, Rabkin expects that despite short-term fear and risk-off sentiment, the long-term trajectory for digital assets remains positive, driven by increasing institutional adoption and regulatory clarity moving in the same direction.

This creates a much stronger foundation for the asset class than in previous cycles, and Bitcoin is still viewed as a risk asset, but its role in portfolios is evolving





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