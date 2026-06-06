Bitcoin's Slide to $59.1K Sparks Debate: Are OG Whales or Macro Forces to Blame?

Bitcoin's drop to a new yearly low of $59.1K following hotter U.S. jobs data has reignited discussion about the source of selling pressure. While some blame MicroStrategy's small BTC sale, analysts like CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju point to massive disposals by OG whales-long-term holders-as the primary culprit, with MicroStrategy's buying having possibly prevented much lower prices. The narrative is complicated by macro headwinds and the AI investment theme.

Bitcoin extended its pullback to a new yearly low of $59.1K on Friday, sparked by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data that dampened sentiment across risk assets .

The drop below $60,000 reignited a heated debate among market participants about the primary source of selling pressure on the flagship cryptocurrency. While popular narratives quickly pointed to MicroStrategy's recent sale of 32 BTC, with TV host Jim Cramer going so far as to declare Bitcoin was "murdered" by Michael Saylor, a contrarian view has emerged shifting blame to the "AI boom" and, more pointedly, to long-term Bitcoin holders, often referred to as OG whales.

Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, has been a vocal critic of the focus on Saylor. He argues that the amount sold by MicroStrategy is trivial compared to the cumulative disposals by OG whales-early adopters who accumulated Bitcoin at very low prices and have held for five years or more.

According to on-chain data, these long-term holders sold approximately 1.24 million BTC over the course of the 2024 and 2025 rallies, with sell-offs peaking in November 2025 at around 1 million BTC. This massive outflow from old supply underscores significant profit-taking by a cohort that had previously been considered inert.

Ju provocatively suggests that without Michael Saylor's persistent accumulation of over 800,000 BTC through MicroStrategy, Bitcoin would currently be trading near $22,000, implying that corporate buying has been a critical stabilizing force against the tidal wave of selling from veteran holders. Nevertheless, the narrative is not one-sided. Some analysts, including Saylor himself, have blamed broader macroeconomic headwinds and the recent fervor around AI-related stocks for diverting investment flows away from Bitcoin.

The correlation between risk assets meant that a hot U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which raised expectations for a less dovish Federal Reserve, triggered a cross-market sell-off. This macro pressure compounded the effect of ongoing distribution from long-term holders. Adding nuance, on-chain metrics show that after a prolonged period of net selling, the position change for the "old supply" cohort turned positive in early 2026.

This shift does not necessarily signal active accumulation but rather indicates that those who have held BTC for more than six months are transitioning into a more stable, long-term holding pattern, potentially reducing near-term sell pressure. Therefore, the market remains divided: is the current downtrend primarily driven by profit-taking from the original Bitcoin base, exacerbated by a tough macro environment and competition from the AI narrative, or is the negative impact of MicroStrategy's modest sales being unfairly amplified?

The discourse highlights the complexities of supply dynamics in the mature Bitcoin market, where actions of a few large entities can sway perceptions even as the behavior of vast, distributed cohorts of holders ultimately sets the price floor. AMBCrypto, founded in 2018, has become a leading digital news source for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide, reaching over a million monthly readers with its mission to simplify and deliver the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news





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Bitcoin Price OG Whales Microstrategy Michael Saylor Ki Young Ju Cryptoquant AI Boom U.S. Jobs Report Selling Pressure Realized Price Long-Term Holders Risk Assets Federal Reserve Macro Pressure

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