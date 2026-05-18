Bitcoin's Recent Market Weakness and Hasanother's Buy Signal

Explains the recent market weakness in Bitcoin, the role of institutional buyers like Hasanother, and the potential impact of the CLARITY Act and Jerome Powell's resignation on the market.

Bitcoin breaking below the $77k level has driven the recent market weakness , despite bullish expectations around the CLARITY Act and Jerome Powell's resignation. Technical price action has driven the market downward, and Bitcoin 's social volume has dropped below typical bear market levels , contradicting pre-CLARITY Act expectations.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded their worst week since early February, with substantial outflows, adding liquidity pressure to the market. Falling institutional participation and weak sentiment, combined with the failure of two major bullish catalysts, have strengthened the bearish market structure. Hasanother Bitcoin purchase by Strategy through his signature 'orange dot' post arrives at a critical moment, historically acting as liquidity injections during deep corrections.

However, the significance extends beyond sentiment alone, as Bitcoin has historically entered deep corrections following the appointment of a new Federal Reserve Chair. Against this backdrop, Strategy's buy signal appears strategically timed, but a single institutional buyer may not be enough to offset broader macro and flow-driven weakness. Calling Bitcoin's cycle top near $80k may still be premature, especially as bearish signals continue to build across both macro and market structure





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Bitcoin Market Weakness Bullish Expectations Clarity Act Jerome Powell's Resignation Technical Price Action Social Volume Bear Market Levels ETF Outflows Liquidity Pressure Deep Corrections Federal Reserve Chair Hasanother Buy Signal Liquidity Injections Market Structure Macro And Flow-Driven Weakness Cycle Top Strategically Timed

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