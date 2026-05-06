Bitcoin's Rally Hinges on Corporate Buying as Network Activity Hits Two-Year Lows

Bitcoin's recent price surge above $80,000 is largely driven by corporate holdings, which have reached 1.15 million BTC. However, the rally remains fragile due to low network activity and limited participation, raising concerns about its sustainability.

Bitcoin 's ongoing rally may be influenced only by a small group of investors, raising concerns about its fragility. The next move will heavily depend on whether demand returns en masse.

According to Bitwise, corporate Bitcoin holdings have surged in Q1 2026, reaching 1.15 million BTC—a 4.6% increase quarter-over-quarter. This now accounts for 5.47% of the total supply.

However, the total value of these holdings has dropped to $77 billion, an 18.9% decline over the same period. Public company participation has remained steady, with 187 firms holding Bitcoin, though this represents a slight 2% decline quarter-over-quarter. The bulk of these holdings is concentrated among a few major players, led by Strategy, followed by XXI, MARA Holdings, and Metaplanet.

There has been a notable rise in buying activity through 2024 and into early 2026, with over 50,000 BTC added in Q1 alone. Despite this, traders are advised to remain cautious. Sentiment is beginning to rise again, with Bitcoin's price attempting to hold above $80,000. The unified sentiment index has moved back into the positive zone, indicating a slight shift into 'greed.

' This suggests increasing confidence among investors, who may be more inclined to hold rather than sell. However, a similar sentiment shift in January preceded another price drop, raising questions about the strength of this rally.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s network activity has dropped to two-year lows, even as the price has moved back above $80,000. Daily active addresses are holding at around 531,000, with only 203,000 new wallets being created each day—significantly below previous cycle highs. This lack of participation has persisted even during the recent recovery. Typically, rising prices are supported by increasing user activity, but this pattern is missing here.

Instead, the rally appears to be driven by a smaller group of participants, making it more fragile. Limited demand reduces the market’s ability to absorb selling pressure if conditions change. In summary, Bitcoin’s rally above $80,000 is being sustained by corporate buying, with holdings now at 1.15 million BTC. However, the rally remains fragile until broader demand returns





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin Corporate Holdings Market Sentiment Network Activity Cryptocurrency Rally

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– How a KEY signal mirrors January’s 15% BTC drop setupBitcoin tests key resistance as fading demand and rising outflows weaken momentum and increase breakdown risk.

Read more »

Inside Strategy’s next Bitcoin phase – Can it reach 1 million BTC by Q3?Strategy Bitcoin holdings near 800k BTC spark speculation after Michael Saylor confirms no purchase this week.

Read more »

Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Rally as AI and RWA Narratives StrengthenThe cryptocurrency market experienced a significant upswing led by Bitcoin, with the total market cap increasing by $40 billion. Key trends driving the rally include the growing adoption of Real World Assets (RWA), the momentum in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, particularly around Solana, and the continued strength of the stablecoin market. Despite the positive movement, sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, and DeFi sector vulnerabilities persist.

Read more »

Bitcoin reclaims $80K as short liquidations fuel recovery rallyBitcoin climbs back to $80K for the first time since February as short liquidations drive a recovery rally.

Read more »

Bitcoin breakout meets $60B leverage – Can BTC price hold above $80K?Bitcoin reclaims $80K as ETF cost basis support holds firm, yet rising leverage and weak spot demand increase volatility risk.

Read more »

Public companies bought 50,351 BTC in Q1 – Can it fuel Bitcoin’s H2 cycle?Bitcoin shows structural demand despite volatility, as corporate accumulation hits record levels even during sharp corrections.

Read more »