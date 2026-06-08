Bitcoin Recovers as Saylor Hints at New Strategy Purchases Amid Market Volatility

Bitcoin steadied after dropping below $60,000 last week, with Michael Saylor's hint at further purchases from Strategy Inc. providing support. The cryptocurrency's rebound was tempered by cautious trader sentiment and ongoing geopolitical concerns.

Bitcoin stabilized during Monday trading after experiencing a sharp decline late last week that saw the cryptocurrency fall below the $60,000 threshold. The rebound was largely attributed to renewed expectations of corporate buying after Strategy Inc . Chairman Michael Saylor hinted at potential further acquisitions via social media.

This signal helped to restore some market confidence following a tumultuous week that witnessed an 18% drop in Bitcoin's value. The original digital currency rose by as much as 3.8%, reaching nearly $64,200, and was trading around $63,000 at 7 a.m. in London. Ether, the second-largest token, also saw a positive movement, increasing by approximately 2% to around $1,660.

The previous Friday's decline was particularly severe, with Bitcoin sinking as much as 7% to $59,101 during New York trading hours, marking its first dip below $60,000 since the reelection of Donald Trump in 2024. A contributing factor to the negative sentiment was Strategy's disclosure of a small Bitcoin sale, its first since 2022, which undermined the prevailing narrative that the company, acting as a digital-asset treasury, would perpetually accumulate without ever divesting.

Saylor's subsequent post on the X platform, suggesting the possibility of new purchases, served to soothe investor nerves and sparked a partial recovery. Market analysts highlighted the significance of the upcoming regulatory filings from Strategy. Richard Galvin, executive chairman at crypto investment firm DACM, noted that the market appeared oversold and that Saylor's social media activity "suggests he has been buying.

" He emphasized that the short-term trajectory of the cryptocurrency market would likely hinge on Strategy's imminent 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which would provide clarity on the company's recent transactions. Despite the positive price action, a degree of skepticism persisted among traders regarding the sustainability of the rebound.

Galvin himself indicated a cautious stance, stating, "We reduced our portfolio across the board and increased our cash levels to the highest they have been in two years.

" This sentiment reflects a broader institutional wariness following a week of significant outflows from Bitcoin-tied exchange-traded funds and heightened geopolitical risks. The weekly downturn was driven by a confluence of factors beyond corporate actions. Investors withdrew capital from Bitcoin-focused ETFs, geopolitical tensions escalated with Israel's retaliatory attack on Iran, and concerns grew regarding the financial health and long-term commitment of major corporate holders like Strategy.

These treasury firms have been pivotal in supporting demand, and any perceived weakness in their strategies can trigger market-wide selloffs. Pratik Kala, a portfolio manager at Apollo Crypto, described the current sentiment as "incredibly shaky," underscoring that much depends on Strategy's next move. He revealed that his fund had purchased "a lot of downside protection via puts," indicating a hedge against further volatility.

Kala also alluded to the potential for algorithmic trading and mean reversion strategies to kick in after a sharp decline, while some market participants remain optimistic that Saylor and Strategy have a larger, more coordinated plan. The interplay between on-chain metrics, ETF flows, and corporate announcements will likely continue to dictate Bitcoin's price action in the near term, with investors closely monitoring every development from major stakeholders





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin Strategy Inc Michael Saylor Cryptocurrency Market Volatility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lethbridge adopts innovative strategy to keep algae out of Henderson LakeAs the weather warms up, the City of Lethbridge is working to keep algae at bay in Henderson Lake.

Read more »

The market prices a 65% chance of Bitcoin falling below $50K - Will it happen?With pressure building, are these downside targets becoming more realistic, or is the market still overreacting?

Read more »

Apple's Tim Cook to Host Last Major Event as CEO, Focus on AI StrategyApple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on Monday, with Tim Cook, the company's CEO, hosting the event. The event is expected to serve as a reboot of Apple's AI strategy, which has lagged behind competitors. The highlight of the show is likely to be the debut of Apple's AI-infused version of Siri, which has been delayed and faced criticism. Analysts believe that Apple could benefit from its improved AI push, including potential revenue from an 'iCloud-style AI subscription' and App Store fees for third-party AI apps.

Read more »

Strategy’s $100 peg breaks - Is Bitcoin losing its biggest demand driver?STRC dropped below $100, breaking Michael Saylor's $100-per-Bitcoin strategy.

Read more »