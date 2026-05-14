Bitcoin public companies scale back amid rising losses as institutional investors sell

Public firms holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets, known as Bitcoin treasury companies, have been forced to scale back their aggressive accumulation strategies due to rising losses in the market. As a result, the value of total holdings by Bitcoin treasuries has plummeted significantly, falling from $126 billion to $96 billion as of writing. KULR Technology Group, Riot, and MARA are a few notable companies that have reported significant losses and increased selling pressure in recent times, highlighting the challenges faced by public firms in the Bitcoin market during market conditions.

Bitcoin has failed to keep up with market expectations , and public firms holding BTC on their balance sheets have seen massive losses. KULR Technology Group, a Bitcoin treasury company, has sold over 300 BTC worth $24.36 million during a challenging market environment, leading to a loss of $18.25 million.

Other Bitcoin treasury companies, including Riot and MARA, have also reported significant losses due to market downturns and declining BTC prices. The market frenzy surrounding Bitcoin appears to be fading, as large entities continue to offload, leaving BTC in a weaker position





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin Market Expectations Institutional Boom Accumulation Liquidations Sales KULR Technology Group Riot MARA Market Frenzy Outflows Losses Institutional Investors Bitcoin Treasury Companies Fading Market Balance Sheets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $126,000Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX, predicts that Bitcoin will reach $126,000 in value, citing artificial intelligence and improving liquidity conditions as catalysts. However, he expects Bitcoin to first surpass $90,000.

Read more »

Can Bitcoin break $82K or will profit-taking stop BTC again?Bitcoin nears $82K as strong derivatives activity clashes with weakening network participation and rising sell pressure.

Read more »

Bitcoin holds $80K: Why THIS indicator signals a possible BTC correctionThe price of Bitcoin continued to stay above $80k despite profit-taking activity. How long can this supply absorption continue?

Read more »

Bitcoin-linked stocks outperform broader market as capital inflows accelerateBitcoin-linked companies, including miners, custody providers, and publicly traded firms with direct Bitcoin exposure, have outperformed the broader market recently as capital inflows into Bitcoin accelerated. According to Artemis, ten major Bitcoin-linked companies recorded an average gain of around 42% over the past month, exceeding the S&P 500's average gain of 8.7%.

Read more »