Bitcoin Plunges to $60k, Miners' Profit Margins Dive, and Heavy Exchange Inflows Signal a Change of Hands

Bitcoin has experienced a significant price drop, with miners' profit margins taking a dramatic nosedive. Heavy Exchange Inflows and high Transaction Counts indicate a change of hands in the leading crypto.

Bitcoin has swept the February lows at $60k after plummeting downward on the price charts over the past three weeks. There was a risk of further losses because of heavy capital outflows from Bitcoin .

This capital flight was driven by a sentiment shift against crypto and in favor of traditional financial markets, as the S&P 500 reached record highs while crypto wallowed near yearly lows. The 30-day moving average of the transactions count was around 640,000, closing in on the 660,000 high made during the September 2024 correction. It was unusual for the cycle, as high Transaction Counts tend to come alongside strongly bullish phases or market tops.

High Transaction Counts and falling price trends were indicative of a capitulation phase and a significant change of hands, one of the most noteworthy such changes in Bitcoin’s history, the analyst concluded. Meanwhile, BTC miners’ profit margins took a dramatic nosedive. The Production Cost hovered around $43k over the past month, but the price has dived from above $80k to nearly $60k. The miner inflows to exchanges spiked, too, another indication of pressure.

Heavy BTC Exchange Inflows of 10k-12k BTC a day warranted a cautious outlook until inflows normalize to 1,000-3,000 BTC a day. The cascading sell pressure has not yet halted and a definitive market bottom might not be in. The sentiment was extremely fearful, and the ongoing capitulation episode can drive a BTC price move toward $51k





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin Price Drop Miners' Profit Margins Exchange Inflows Transaction Counts Sentiment Shift Capital Outflows Traditional Financial Markets S&P 500 Yearly Lows Record Highs Cascading Sell Pressure Definitive Market Bottom Fearful Sentiment Change Of Hands Capitulation Phase High Transaction Counts Falling Price Trends Production Cost Miner Inflows Exchange Inflows Cautious Outlook Normalize To 1 000-3 000 BTC A Day Price Move Toward $51K

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