Bitcoin Outperforms Ethereum in Q2 2026 as Institutional Demand Drives Rally

Bitcoin has shown strong recovery and institutional backing in 2026, surpassing Ethereum in performance. Despite similar price patterns, on-chain metrics reveal diverging supply-demand structures, with Bitcoin leading in sustained demand and constrained supply. The ETH/BTC ratio suggests Bitcoin's dominance will persist in Q2 2026.

Bitcoin has experienced significant volatility in the first four months of 2026, with a notable recovery in April after a sharp decline in March. The leading cryptocurrency started the year strongly but dropped to a low of $65,000 in March.

However, by April, Bitcoin managed to break the $70,000 mark, and by May, it had surpassed $80,000. In contrast, Ethereum's price also faced a downturn in March, falling to $1,943, but it rebounded to $2,421 in April. At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $2,388. Despite the similar price patterns between Bitcoin and Ethereum, recent analyses by CryptoQuant revealed differences in their supply-demand structures.

The Coinbase Premium Index for Bitcoin indicated that institutional investors played a significant role in April's rally, suggesting strong institutional backing. Ethereum also showed signs of institutional support, though Bitcoin remained the preferred choice for capital allocation. Bitcoin's Exchange Netflow chart displayed more outflow spikes, indicating sustained accumulation and reduced sell-side supply. XWIN, a Japanese DeFi asset management platform, noted that Bitcoin's rally was driven by strong demand and constrained supply.

Ethereum, on the other hand, has been more influenced by erratic exchange netflows, with short-term movements dictated by supply changes rather than demand-driven growth. XWIN further observed that if Ethereum begins to show sustained spot demand similar to Bitcoin, broader altcoin participation may follow. Until then, Bitcoin dominance is expected to persist. The ETH/BTC ratio stood at 0.02934, reflecting a 4.37% decline over the previous month, indicating that Ethereum has weakened relative to Bitcoin.

This trend suggests that both institutions and retail investors are prioritizing Bitcoin over Ethereum. This divergence was also evident in 2025, where Bitcoin focused on strengthening its position, while Ethereum concentrated on network capabilities. AMBCrypto's latest report supported this narrative, concluding that Bitcoin is strong enough to outperform Ethereum for the remainder of Q2 2026. In summary, while Bitcoin and Ethereum's price movements have followed similar patterns, their on-chain metrics exhibit diverging trends.

The ETH/BTC ratio further indicates that Bitcoin is likely to outperform Ethereum in Q2 2026





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