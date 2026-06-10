Bitcoin May Slide Further as U.S. Selling Pressure and Weak Liquidity Signals Persist

Bitcoin remains range-bound between $59,000 and $63,000 with weak rebound momentum. The market-cap-to-M2 ratio suggests more downside before a bottom forms, while U.S. investors continue heavy selling through ETFs, raising concerns about further price declines.

Bitcoin 's price is currently trapped in a range between $59,000 and $63,000, with weak momentum for any rebound. Analysts warn that the cryptocurrency may trend lower before establishing a bottom and beginning a strong bullish recovery.

A key indicator, the Bitcoin market-cap-to-global-M2 ratio, sits at 0.94%, which is relatively low but may need to fall further into the blue zone on the chart-a region that has historically marked market bottoms-before global liquidity rotates into risk assets. For context, when this ratio reached 2%, it signaled an overheated market and triggered a broader decline. Selling pressure is intensifying, driven largely by U.S. investors, who are key participants in the Bitcoin market.

Through U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, outflows have reached $5.568 billion as of this writing. The sell-off began on May 15 when Bitcoin was trading at $79,146, and the price has since dropped to around $62,089. The Coinbase Premium Index, which measures U.S. investor demand relative to global buyers, is currently at -0.07, indicating that U.S. investors are paying less for Bitcoin than those on global exchanges-a sign of weakening domestic demand.

A further drop in this index could signal more aggressive selling from U.S. participants, adding downward pressure on the asset's price. Broader market dynamics also point to continued headwinds. Bitcoin exchange reserves, which track the amount of Bitcoin held in centralized exchange wallets, have risen from approximately $237.4 billion in mid-May to about $241.4 billion at the time of writing.

This increase of roughly $4 billion in BTC held on exchanges suggests that more of the asset is readily available for sale, which typically weighs on performance. Additionally, global economic conditions are unfavorable for risk assets like Bitcoin, with escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran contributing to market uncertainty.

With U.S. investors having sold Bitcoin heavily for five consecutive weeks and global conditions remaining shaky, analysts caution that Bitcoin may have further to fall before it finds a sustainable bottom. AMBCrypto, founded in 2018, aims to simplify and deliver the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to a global audience. It has become a digital news source for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts, reaching over a million readers monthly





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