Bitcoin-linked stocks outperform broader market as capital inflows accelerate

Bitcoin-linked companies, including miners, custody providers, and publicly traded firms with direct Bitcoin exposure, have outperformed the broader market recently as capital inflows into Bitcoin accelerated. According to Artemis, ten major Bitcoin-linked companies recorded an average gain of around 42% over the past month, exceeding the S&P 500's average gain of 8.7%.

Bitcoin -linked firms may emerge as some of the biggest beneficiaries if the asset pushes toward a fresh local high , given the growing correlation between Bitcoin ’s price action and the performance of these companies.

Over the past month alone, BTC has attracted nearly $184 billion in inflows, reflecting sustained bullish sentiment across the broader market. The inflows appear to align with the return of a broader ‘risk-on’ environment after macroeconomic tensions that weighed on markets earlier in the year, particularly concerns tied to geopolitical conflicts, eased considerably. Bitcoin-linked stocks outperform broader marke





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Bitcoin Bitcoin-Linked Stocks Performance Compared To The Broader Market Capital Inflows Local High Risk-On Environment Macroeconomic Tensions Geopolitical Conflicts

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