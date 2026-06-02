Bitcoin Faces Headwinds in June: ETF Outflows and Liquidity Drain Weigh on Market

Bitcoin starts June with bearish pressures from historical seasonality, record ETF outflows, and contracting stablecoin supply, threatening to extend May's losses.

Bitcoin starts June on a cautious note as historical data, ETF outflows, and contracting stablecoin supply cast a shadow over the market. According to CoinGlass, June has historically been the second-weakest month for Bitcoin , averaging a return of -0.8%.

This seasonal weakness comes after May already broke Bitcoin's streak of consecutive monthly gains, adding to the bearish sentiment. The monthly performance data highlights a pattern where mid-year months often see reduced buying pressure, possibly due to profit-taking or lower trading volumes during the summer period. Spot Bitcoin ETFs ended May with cumulative net outflows exceeding $2.43 billion, with selling pressure accelerating toward month-end.

In the past week alone, investors pulled approximately $1.42 billion from spot BTC ETFs, marking the third-largest weekly outflow on record. This sustained exodus signals a risk-off mood among institutional and retail investors alike. According to AMBCrypto, unless a fresh source of liquidity enters the market, this cautious sentiment could persist throughout June. The outflow trend underscores a broader shift away from crypto exposure, as macroeconomic uncertainties and regulatory concerns continue to weigh on investor confidence.

The contraction in stablecoin supply adds another layer of concern. Historically, expansions in stablecoin supply have preceded stronger buying activity in crypto markets, as they represent fresh liquidity ready to flow into risk assets like Bitcoin. Conversely, when stablecoin growth stalls or contracts, market liquidity tightens, reducing buying power and making sustained rallies more difficult. Data shows that total stablecoin market capitalization finished May about $3 billion lower, with Tether's USDT supply also declining.

This liquidity drain, combined with ETF outflows, creates a dual headwind for Bitcoin. Without a turnaround in liquidity conditions, the odds of June extending May's losses increase, leaving Bitcoin's Q2 gains at risk. The current environment suggests that Bitcoin may struggle to defend recent price levels, and a deeper retracement could unfold as the month progresses. Investors are closely monitoring stablecoin metrics as a key indicator of market health, as any reversal in supply could signal renewed buying interest





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Bitcoin ETF Outflows Stablecoin Supply Market Liquidity Seasonality

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