Bitcoin Faces Downside Pressure as Bulls Lose Control and Sentiment Dips to Extreme Fear

The current market cycle is characterized by timing being more crucial than ever, with traders wiping $10 billion+ from the market this week, pushing Bitcoin closer to $70k. Early indicators suggest bulls are losing control, with Bitcoin sentiment dropping into extreme fear and more than 45% of short-term holders (STHs) being underwater.

At the current stage of the cycle, timing matters more than ever. From a technical view, traders have wiped $10 billion+ from the market this week, dragging Bitcoin closer to $70k.

With major liquidity clusters sitting on both the upside and downside, the next move could trigger a significant liquidity sweep in either direction. Several early indicators suggest bulls are gradually losing control. Bitcoin sentiment has dropped into extreme fear, a level that has historically signaled capitulation events. At the same time, more than 45% of short-term holders (STHs) are now underwater, increasing the likelihood of panic selling as market participants begin to test their conviction.

According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index (CPI) recently dropped to a more than three-month low of -0.17, highlighting weak demand from the U.S.-based participants. This weakness also shows up in ETF flows, with Spot Bitcoin ETFs recording more than $1.4 billion in net outflows this week alone. Bitcoin As a result, the $70k support level looks increasingly difficult to defend, especially when factoring in another key market signal.

The timing of moves in a risk-off market rarely looks like coincidence. With on-chain signals turning bearish, stablecoin outflows reflect classic flight-to-safety behavior. According to DeFiLlama data, more than $2 billion in stablecoins have exited the market, pointing to increased hedging activity from investors. has increased by over 8.25% over the same period, translating into $500 million+ in inflows. This move lines up with the HYPE/BTC ratio rising 10%+ this week, highlighting where liquidity is actually rotating.

As the analyst pointed out, over $8 billion in USDC now sits on Hyperliquid, showing a large pool of stablecoin liquidity on the platform. Through its deal with Circle, this USDC generates yield, with a portion expected to flow into buybacks. Based on rough estimates, this could add around $700k+ per day in additional buyback pressure, on top of what's already happening today.

In essence, the possibility of HYPE's continued dominance over Bitcoin remains, with the HYPE/BTC ratio's 63% Q2 rally potentially just the start. With on-chain signals turning bearish, , stablecoins flowing into HYPE, and the HYPE/BTC ratio expanding, Bitcoin's plunge into extreme fear reflects rising downside pressure across the market. Bitcoin shows weakening momentum with extreme fear, outflows, and bearish signals pointing to more downside risk toward $70k.

Liquidity is rotating into HYPE, with stablecoin inflows and buyback support strengthening its relative outperformance versus Bitcoin





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bitcoin Extreme Fear Bulls Losing Control Sentiment Drop Downside Pressure Liquidity Rotation HYPE/BTC Ratio Stablecoin Inflows Buyback Support

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