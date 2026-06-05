Bitcoin Faces Deepening Capitulation as Demand Contracts and Underwater Supply Swells

Bitcoin has fallen about 16% this week, testing the $60,000 support zone. On‑chain data shows a sharp drop in spot and futures demand, a record amount of supply underwater, and significant loss‑driven transfers to exchanges, indicating that capitulation may still be unfolding and downside risk remains below $55,000.

The current battle for Bitcoin 's direction hinges on whether conviction or capitulation is steering the market. Over the past seven days the flagship cryptocurrency has slipped about 16 percent, dragging the price down to the $60,000 support region and igniting a fresh wave of fear, uncertainty and doubt across the broader crypto ecosystem.

On‑chain metrics confirm that the price drop is not merely a short‑term blip. Sentiment, which peaked at a soaring +456 index point in late May when Bitcoin hovered near $78,000, has inverted sharply as the price fractured, indicating that the most bullish crowd surrendered at the top while bearish sentiment intensified during the decline.

Traditionally, Bitcoin's cyclical bottoms emerge when dip‑buyers step in as the market weakens, often during the third quarter when historical data shows a relative strength for the asset. This time, however, the usual early‑buyer rally is absent. Spot demand for Bitcoin has shrunk to roughly 501,000 BTC, the deepest contraction observed in the present cycle, while 30‑day spot demand fell by approximately 272,000 BTC and futures demand dropped by another 229,000 BTC.

Both spot and derivatives figures point to a pronounced contraction in buying interest, underscoring that the market's bottom is still a distant prospect. Adding to the bearish narrative, more than half of the total Bitcoin supply now sits underwater. Roughly 10.5 million BTC are held at a loss, while only about 9.8 million BTC remain profitable.

This crossover - where the balance shifts from profit‑making holders to loss‑bearing ones - has historically coincided with market bottoms, as weak hands are flushed out and long‑term accumulation begins. Yet the present data does not show the expected accumulation signals. Realized losses surged to about $1.3 billion per day as Bitcoin slid back toward $62,000, with long‑term holders (LTHs) responsible for $770 million of that figure, or 59 percent of the total.

In other words, investors who rode the late‑May rally are now exiting at a loss, bolstering the narrative of capitulation. The flow of Bitcoin onto exchanges further confirms the capitulation theme. In the last 24 hours, 53,800 BTC moved from private wallets to exchange addresses, and all of those coins were previously held at a loss.

Meanwhile, inflows from profit‑making addresses dropped to zero, marking the most lopsided loss‑driven short‑term holder transfer of the year according to CryptoQuant. This imbalance suggests that the selling pressure has yet to be fully absorbed and may even be in its early stages. With the supply of underwater coins growing and demand contracting sharply, the downside risk remains palpable, and the $55,000 level now appears as the next critical barrier.

Investors should therefore brace for further volatility, as the market continues to wrestle with weak conviction and the lingering specter of capitulation





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Bitcoin Market Capitulation On-Chain Analysis Demand Contraction Support Levels

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