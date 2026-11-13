Bitcoin Drops Below 68k as Aaron Dishner Targets Oversold Bounce

Bitcoin fell below $67,568 on November 13, prompting expert Aaron Dishner to initiate buys despite missing volume spikes. Ethereum and select altcoins show bullish divergences amidst deep market oversold conditions.

Aaron Dishner, co-founder of The Better Traders, identified a significant market decline on November 13 when Bitcoin fell more than 5 percent wick to wick, breaking below key Fibonacci support levels. The asset reached an intraday low of approximately $67,568, triggering a deeply oversold Relative Strength Index reading of 17.29, which prompted Dishner to execute buys despite the sharp downward momentum.

Bitcoin Price Action and Volume Signals

Dishner stated that while several bottom signals were appearing on the charts, the market was missing a massive volume spike, which he considers a stronger vote of confidence in a confirmed bottom. The daily candle still had about 13 hours remaining when he made that observation, meaning neither the low nor the candle's final state was settled at that moment.

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He also noted a fresh TBT Stop Loss Hunting alert and two TBT Bullish Divergences on BTC just below the 0.236 level. Later in the update, Dishner put Bitcoin's total drawdown since September 21 at about 22 percent, clarifying that his buying stance is clear, but it is not a claim that the final low has been confirmed.

Ethereum Setup and Altcoin Divergences

Ethereum filled its fair-value gap during the update, which Dishner regards as another useful buy or bottom signal for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The ETH/BTC pair was still declining, but it was also showing bullish divergence between lower lows on the chart and higher lows on RSI.

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Those are two distinct observations because the fair-value gap is on Ethereum's chart, while the divergence is on ETH/BTC. The ratio's continued decline matters even as the divergence strengthens Dishner's interest. He is looking at opportunities to buy, not describing a completed broad recovery in the altcoin sector.

Dominance Charts and Traditional Markets

Bitcoin dominance followed Thursday's sharp rejection with a TBO Close Long in progress, a developing warning that caught Dishner's attention alongside improving SOL dominance and a bullish RSI reset there. OTHERS.D was also moving higher, but a close above its Cloud was still the condition he wanted to see for a stronger signal.

Stablecoin dominance remained an important counterweight because it had wicked above the daily Cloud, while its hourly chart printed a TBT Bearish Divergence. Dishner hopes that divergence holds, but the wick is not a confirmed close and the divergence does not prove a reversal. Dominance measures market share, not spot price, and these relative shifts are not direct measurements of cash moving into individual coins.

Specific Token Analysis and Market Conditions

OTHERS/BTC was up about 2 percent at the time of the update. Dishner is watching for a push above its Cloud and a close above overhead resistance, which are the conditions behind his expectation of a larger altcoin bounce, not milestones he is claiming have already happened. The broader market was also deeply oversold with TOTALES having an RSI reading around 16.50, the lowest he had seen since June.

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Traditional markets were not uniformly supportive as DXY continued higher with a four-hour TBO Breakout. Dishner was unsure whether it represented exhaustion or continuation, although overbought RSI made exhaustion more likely in his view. S&P futures were still struggling to move back into their Cloud and had not fully retraced last week's decline.

Portfolio Moves and Expert Background

JUP closed above its Fast line inside the Cloud, a sign of building strength in Dishner's read, while BEAM remained strongly bullish above its Cloud. ICP was holding inside the Cloud through the volatility, and Dishner bought more INJ while continuing to wait for a push above the 0.382 Fibonacci level. WLD remained an opportunity zone while working on a Breakdown, and HBAR was working on a second TBO Breakdown after setting a new low.

Aaron Dishner serves as co-founder and lead instructor at The Better Traders, Inc., an international crypto education company. He owns the popular crypto bot trading YouTube channel Moonin Papa and serves over 25,000 students across 36 countries as a world-leading bot trader and crypto day trading and swing trading expert.