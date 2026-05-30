Bitcoin Downturn Wipes Out Institutional Investors: Nakamoto Loses $224M as BTC Slumps to $73k

Bitcoin's prolonged bear market in 2026 has led to massive losses for institutional investors like Nakamoto, which is down 35% on its BTC holdings. The firm's stock has cratered 99% amid the downturn, while total Bitcoin treasury values have dropped by $34 billion. Even Strategy has signaled potential selling, highlighting the widespread pain in the crypto market.

Bitcoin has failed to keep up with the 2024 and 2025 hype, and the market has largely remained bearish throughout 2026. Since touching a local high of $126,000 in October 2025, Bitcoin has declined significantly, now hovering around $73,000.

With the cryptocurrency down 41% from its all-time high and 30% over the past year, institutional investors who rushed into the market in 2025 are counting steep losses. One high-profile example is Nakamoto, a firm that purchased $679 million worth of BTC at an average price of $118,000 per coin. Even as the market continued to decline, they held out, anticipating a rebound.

However, the downtrend has persisted, leading to losses of approximately $224 million in less than a year. Three months ago, they were forced to sell some holdings at a loss, offloading 284 BTC at $70,000. Currently, Nakamoto is down over 35% on their BTC holdings. The continued poor performance of its Bitcoin bet has also significantly affected Nakamoto's stock price.

The firm's stock plummeted 99.3%, from $956 to $6.50 over the past year. This suggests that the stock's value surged in May 2025 as the firm turned to aggressive BTC accumulation, but the subsequent market dip led investors to dump stocks, fearing further losses. This correlation between Bitcoin's price and Nakamoto's equity highlights the risks of concentrated exposure to a volatile asset.

While Nakamoto's losses have skyrocketed, they have yet to make any significant sale, a stark contrast to other market players. During the extended period of market weakness, the total value held by Bitcoin treasuries has plunged from $124 billion to $90 billion, a drop of $34 billion or 27%. Interestingly, even Strategy, another major corporate Bitcoin holder, has signaled the likelihood of selling.

In one instance, Strategy moved 411 BTC worth $30 million to Coinbase, but due to market tension caused by the deposit, they canceled and withdrew the same amount. This indecision reflects broader uncertainty among institutional holders. Given the current trajectory, it seems even Nakamoto will be forced to sell, either to cut losses or to fund operations. Nakamoto is now branded as the worst-performing Bitcoin Treasury, with BTC holdings down over 35% and losses totaling $224 million.

The broader market sentiment remains pessimistic, with analysts predicting further downside if Bitcoin fails to reclaim the $80,000 level. The 2026 bear market has erased gains from the previous two years, leaving early adopters and latecomers alike questioning the viability of Bitcoin as a store of value. As the crypto winter deepens, the focus shifts to whether institutional investors will continue to hold or capitulate, potentially triggering a deeper sell-off





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Bitcoin Nakamoto Institutional Investors Market Decline Crypto Losses

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