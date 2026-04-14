Bitcoin Consolidation Persists: Derivatives Reset, LTH Accumulation, and STH Stress

Bitcoin's price stabilizes after deleveraging, but weak demand keeps it in a range. Long-Term Holders (LTHs) accumulate, while Short-Term Holders (STHs) face losses, signaling an incomplete market reset.

A significant transformation is taking place within Bitcoin 's derivatives market and overall market sentiment, as the initial surge of momentum diminishes and positioning undergoes a recalibration following a period of expansion. During this phase, the price of Bitcoin ( BTC ) has been observed to fluctuate within a range of $70,000 to $75,000. This price behavior reflects a reduction in demand within the spot market and a notable pause in the prevailing directional conviction among traders. Concurrently, the Options Delta Skew experienced an increase, reaching a value of 13.32. This indicates that traders have reduced their downside hedges, which suggests an improvement in overall market sentiment. Furthermore, the Futures Open Interest, a measure of the total number of outstanding futures contracts, experienced considerable growth, peaking at approximately $60 billion during the earlier rally phase. However, this figure subsequently declined sharply to $31.94 billion. This significant drop is indicative of a deleveraging process, where traders are reducing their exposure to leveraged positions, and also reflects a broader unwinding of existing positions within the market. As leverage is withdrawn from the market, volatility cools, aligning with the current range-bound structure. This shift implies that the excess risk in the market has been cleared, which has contributed to the stabilization of Bitcoin 's price. Nevertheless, without a resurgence in fresh demand, any upward movement in price may be limited, ultimately leading to continued consolidation within the existing price range. This complex interplay of market forces highlights the ongoing evolution of Bitcoin 's market dynamics and the shifting strategies of various market participants.

Bitcoin's current consolidation phase is increasingly mirroring a change in market control, with Long-Term Holders (LTHs) gradually regaining a more dominant position within the market. Despite the price repeatedly testing the $70,000 to $80,000 price range, the Realized Profits, which reflect the profits taken by investors, peaked at roughly $20 million per hour. This figure is significantly lower compared to the range of $200 million to $350 million observed during previous price highs, providing evidence of a shift in market control. This divergence has allowed stronger hands, representing long-term holders with greater conviction, to retain their Bitcoin supply with increased confidence. This shift has become evident as long-term holders strategically reduced their spending and embarked on an accumulation phase, evidenced by a 30-day Net Position Change of approximately 116,400 BTC. This indicates a consistent absorption of Bitcoin into long-term holdings. As fewer coins are re-entering the market, the available supply is tightening, which has in turn contributed to the stabilization of the price, even in the face of existing overhead resistance. This specific dynamic suggests a growing degree of structural control within the market, where long-term holders are becoming increasingly influential. If there is a noticeable strengthening of demand, the reduction in available supply could potentially provide the necessary support for a breakout, propelling the price beyond the current consolidation range. Conversely, in the absence of increased demand, the consolidation phase is likely to persist, maintaining the price within a relatively stable range and potentially frustrating short-term traders.

Following the recent deleveraging event in the market, the focal point of stress has begun to shift from the derivatives market to spot holders, thereby reshaping the internal balance of Bitcoin. As speculative positions are unwound, the price has generally stabilized, indicating a temporary equilibrium. However, this relative stability masks the growing pressure exerted on recent buyers within the spot market. Short-Term Holders (STH), those who have recently acquired Bitcoin, are the primary drivers of this shift, with the supply held at a loss approaching 5 million BTC. These specific levels of stress closely resemble those observed during previous bearish phases within the market, indicating a potentially significant turning point. This pressure is largely attributable to the fact that many short-term holders entered the market near elevated price levels and are now absorbing the downside pressure as the momentum fades. Meanwhile, Long-Term Holders continue to hold around 4.6 million BTC in losses. However, this is still below the levels of extreme stress seen in the past. This divergence between STH and LTH stress is extremely important. While the stress exhibited by Short-Term Holders may signal near-term exhaustion and potential capitulation, the absence of deeper stress among Long-Term Holders suggests that the ongoing reset process may not yet be complete. Therefore, the prevailing consolidation phase is likely to persist unless a broad-based resurgence of demand materializes within the market, ultimately determining the future price action. The ability of Bitcoin to attract new demand will be critical for breaking out of the consolidation pattern and establishing a new trend





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