Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs: Inflows and Outflows

The Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced significant inflows and outflows during the previous week. Bitcoin saw inflows of $85.9 million and outflows of $405.2 million, while Ethereum experienced outflows of $405.2 million and inflows of $82.4 million.

In the previous week, which ran from the 8th of June to the 12th of June, the BTC ETF saw inflows of $85.9 million and outflows of $405.2 million.

Surprisingly, outflows dominated the entire week, with outflows only switching to inflows on the final trading day. BlackRock experienced $443 million in outflows from its IBIT.

However, IBIT was able to With few inflows or zero flows and a large number of outflows, the entire week was dim for The price of Bitcoin, however, unexpectedly increased from $61000 to $65000 between the 8th of June and the time of writing. Hence, it was the price of Bitcoin that had the ability to change ETFs from outflows to inflows.

In the midst of all of this, Bitcoin DATs had increased 1.7% over the previous month to 1,897,004 BTC, or $124.52 billion. Therefore, it is also possible that the rising demand from corporations is supporting the price of Bitcoin by counteracting ETF outflows. ETF showed nearly identical trends. There were $405.2 million withdrawals from the ETH ETF between the 8th of June and the 12th of June.

However, inflows totaled $82.4 million during the week beginning 8th of June. Contrary to Bitcoin, while Ethereum’s price surged from $1600 to $1700, ETFs experienced a shift from inflows to outflows, which eventually decreased by the end of the week.

In addition, ETH DATs saw a 4.9% increase over the previous month, bringing their total holdings to $7.99 billion, or 7,555,329 ETH. Even though Ethereum ETFs caused money to leave the market, ETH itself kept rising, and corporate treasury holdings grew quickly. This suggests that institutional interest in Ethereum is still high, but it is increasingly happening through direct accumulation as opposed to ETF products. ETF, which typically experiences a streak of inflows, also experienced weak momentum.

According to Farside Investors data, the SOL ETF saw $4.4 million in outflows and only $0.8 million in inflows during the remainder of the week





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Bitcoin ETF Ethereum ETF Inflows And Outflows Price Increase Corporate Demand

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