Bird Construction Inc. Forms Partnership with Marten Falls First Nation for Infrastructure Projects

The partnership aims to support both near-term needs and longer-term development objectives, with a focus on community readiness, capacity building, and sustainable outcomes.

Bird Construction Inc. has entered into a strategic alliance with Marten Falls First Nation through the formation of Piinahzii Limited Partnership , a majority Indigenous-owned partnership that aims to work on infrastructure projects within the community and the Marten Falls Traditional Territory.

The partnership intends to pursue community infrastructure opportunities that support both near-term needs and longer-term development objectives, with a focus on community readiness, capacity building, and sustainable outcomes. The release emphasizes the importance of community readiness and capacity building, recognizing that infrastructure development extends beyond construction alone, including strengthening local delivery capabilities, supporting workforce development, and creating employment, training, and subcontracting opportunities for Marten Falls members and Indigenous-owned businesses.

The partnership will work on jail capacity expansion projects in Ontario, as part of an RFQ issued by the province





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Bird Construction Inc. Marten Falls First Nation Piinahzii Limited Partnership Infrastructure Projects Community Readiness Capacity Building Sustainable Outcomes Ontario Jail Capacity Expansion Projects

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