BioWare founder Trent Oster explains how the studio's Aurora engine and mentorship directly enabled CD Projekt Red's Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises, while new indie talent emerges after BioWare's closure.

BioWare has long been recognized for creating iconic franchises like Mass Effect and Dragon Age, but its influence extends far beyond its own titles. According to BioWare founder and current Beamdog CEO Trent Oster, the studio played a pivotal, albeit often overlooked, role in the development of The Witcher series and the massive success of CD Projekt Red. This foundational support helped shape the modern landscape of role-playing games.

The Witcher and Aurora Engine Connection

CD Projekt Red did not initially have direct contact with BioWare when they began distributing translated games in Poland. The company reverse-engineered the text storage of Baldur's Gate to create a Polish port, which inadvertently started a conversation between the two studios. This relationship evolved as CD Projekt Red licensed BioWare's Aurora engine for The Witcher and The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings.

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The Aurora engine, originally developed for Neverwinter Nights and released in 2002, served as the technological backbone for several major titles. It was also utilized in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Jade Empire. Beyond providing the engine, BioWare offered CD Projekt Red space at their E3 booth, a small gesture that significantly boosted visibility for their upcoming projects.

The impact of this technical support is evident in the sales figures of The Witcher series. The games have collectively sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. Trent Oster described the progression from The Witcher to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as a desired trajectory, where the first game proved the concept, the second polished the craft, and the third achieved critical and commercial dominance.

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Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3 Influence

CD Projekt Red's subsequent success with Cyberpunk 2077 also benefits from this legacy. The game has sold more than 40 million copies and spawned a Netflix adaptation, a trading card game, comics, a novel, and a live-action movie in development. Trent Oster praised the title upon its release, noting it felt like the best game he had ever played despite its controversial launch.

Another title influenced by BioWare's earlier work is Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios, which has sold more than 23.2 million copies and generated more than $1.2 billion in revenue. Trent Oster stated that the third Baldur's Gate game would not have existed without the success of the original titles made by BioWare, highlighting the enduring value of their initial intellectual property.

Indie Talent and Mass Effect Future

The recent closure of BioWare has created uncertainty for the Mass Effect franchise, with an online petition for EA to reopen development garnering more than 336,000 signatures. Fans have also funded billboards in New York's Times Square, Edmonton, and outside EA's offices in Redwood City, California, to advocate for the game's revival.

However, the closure also presents opportunities for the gaming industry. Chris Meilleur, CEO of Meibel Consulting, noted that the massive influx of talent will likely lead to the creation of new indie studios. With fewer jobs available at major publishers, developers are choosing to create their own games rather than being absorbed by large corporations.

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BioWare's internal development process was also heavily influenced by external titles like Final Fantasy VII and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Lead designer James Allen cited Final Fantasy VII as a key inspiration for improving companion relationships in Baldur's Gate II, driving forward BioWare's design philosophy for years to come.

As the industry prepares for Game Con Canada in Edmonton, the closure of BioWare casts a shadow over the event. Yet, the legacy of BioWare continues to inspire new creators and shape the narrative-driven experiences that define modern role-playing games.