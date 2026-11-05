Bingo, Care Bears, Pokemon Cards and Playground Slide Inducted Into National Toy Hall of Fame

Bingo, Care Bears, the Pokemon Trading Card Game and the playground slide have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame, bringing its total to 94 toys. The four winners were chosen from a field of 12 finalists.

Bingo, Care Bears, the Pokemon Trading Card Game and the playground slide have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame, bringing the total number of enshrined toys to 94.

The four winners were announced Thursday and will take their place alongside classics like Mr. Potato Head and G.I. Joe. The winners emerged from a field of 12 finalists. Other finalists included Bop It, mahjong, Monster High dolls, Polly Pocket, Tickle Me Elmo, Yahtzee and the board games Sorry! and Mouse Trap.

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Bingo Origins And Growing Popularity

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, is home to the National Toy Hall of Fame. Experts there noted that bingo descends from an Italian lottery played around 1530 and is now played virtually worldwide. Bingo joins the Hall after decades as a staple of churches, community centers and fundraisers. While bingo is often associated with an older audience, curator Mirek Stolee said it has become increasingly popular with young adults.

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Stolee added that public bingo games have gone beyond fundraising and have become popular in bars and nightclubs. The effort to get the Care Bears into the Hall was helped by earning nearly 1 million followers on social media. The colorful plush bears, known for their belly badges, have remained popular since their 1980s debut. Pokemon trading cards were buoyed by anime enthusiasts and manga readers.

The Hall said the slide helps children develop motor skills and encourages exploration. Jeremy Saucier, vice president for collections, said people of all ages remember fondly the simple, satisfying and energizing experience of racing down a slide. The slide joins the Hall as a timeless piece of playground equipment found in parks and schools worldwide. Anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame.

Hall Induction Criteria Explained

To make it into the Hall, a toy must be considered an icon, have engaged multiple generations, fostered creativity or profoundly changed play or toy design. These criteria have guided inductors since the Hall was founded. The four 2026 winners will join the 90 toys already enshrined in the National Toy Hall of Fame. That list includes Cabbage Patch Kids, Dungeons and Dragons, Hot Wheels and Frisbee.

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The Hall of Fame is part of The Strong National Museum of Play. Bingo, Care Bears, the Pokemon Trading Card Game and the slide bring the total number of inducted toys to 94. The induction ceremony will take place at the museum in Rochester, New York. The Hall of Fame celebrates toys that have had a lasting impact on play and culture.

The announcement was made by Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press. Photos accompanying the announcement included Care Bears plush toys displayed in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 8, 2025, and Pokemon Trading Cards displayed in the Brooklyn borough of New York on November 1, 2026. An empty playground with a slide also appeared in Brooklyn on November 1, 2026.