Binance Sets End-of-Week Deadline to Resume All Withdrawals

Binance plans to fully restore all withdrawal networks by next week following the $6.3 billion hack. The exchange covers 95% of stolen funds while North Korea remains blamed.

Binance confirmed on Saturday that it intends to fully reopen withdrawals for all remaining networks and assets by the end of next week. This announcement marks a significant step toward normalizing operations for the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange after a massive security breach. The incident resulted in the theft of $6.3 billion, described as the largest cryptocurrency theft in history.

Withdrawal Restoration Timeline and Scope

The exchange has been progressively resuming withdrawals in phases throughout the month. On Saturday, Binance stated that it had already reopened withdrawals for 87 specific networks. The company promised to extend this access to all remaining networks and assets before the conclusion of next week. This phased approach follows the completion of covering 95 percent of the stolen tokens. The financial coverage was achieved shortly after the initial discovery of the breach.

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Attribution to North Korean State Actors

Authorities and blockchain investigators have firmly linked the hack to North Korea. The FBI and Binance identified North Korean actors as responsible for the heist. Pyongyang has officially denied any involvement in the unauthorized transfer of funds. Blockchain investigation firms, however, have attributed the sophisticated attack to a North Korean group known as TraderTraitor. These groups are often linked to state-sponsored cyber operations.

Complex Multi-Stage Hacking Methodology

Binance released an initial report detailing the intricate mechanism behind the security breach. The hacking endeavor began in June and unfolded over several months. This timeline included a series of smaller security breaches that set the stage for the main event. The final theft occurred on October 29, resulting in the loss of billions in digital assets. The multi-stage approach allowed hackers to bypass several layers of defense before extracting the funds.

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Leadership Changes and Executive Replacements

The aftermath of the breach has triggered significant personnel changes at the company. Kaiser Ng, the finance chief, departed the company just over a week after the heist. Ng left to pursue a new venture after serving for more than five years. Binance quickly replaced him with Justin Yek, a longtime finance executive. Yek most recently served as the vice-president of finance at Airwallex. This transition aims to stabilize financial oversight during the recovery period.

Impact on Customer Trust and Market Stability

The theft has highlighted the severe vulnerabilities of digital assets to sophisticated cyber attacks. It has raised serious questions about the long-term impact on Binance and the broader market. The exchange has vowed to repay customers in full for their losses. This commitment is critical for maintaining trust among users and institutional investors. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.