Binance Replenishes 90 Percent of Stolen Funds After Record $6.3 Billion Crypto Hack

Binance has restored 90 percent of the $6.3 billion stolen in a massive cyberattack. The FBI blames North Korean hackers TraderTraitor. The exchange covers remaining losses using internal funds.

Crypto exchange Binance confirmed on Saturday that it has successfully replaced 90 percent of the assets stolen during a record-breaking 6.3 billion US dollar hack of its platform. The exchange utilized its own corporate funds to repurchase the stolen tokens, ensuring that users would not suffer any financial impact from the breach. This rapid recovery action aims to stabilize market confidence following one of the largest cyberattacks in the history of digital currency trading. The incident has drawn intense scrutiny from global law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity experts alike.

North Korea Linked To Massive Cyber Attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation officially announced on Saturday that the North Korean state-sponsored hacking unit known as TraderTraitor was responsible for the sophisticated cyber intrusion. Law enforcement agencies observed members of this unit converting the stolen digital assets into the cryptocurrency ethereum shortly after the theft. The FBI stated in a formal declaration that it expects further laundering of these assets through the use of related technology to obscure the trail of the illicit funds. This attribution aligns with findings from a US-based blockchain intelligence firm that identified North Korean hackers as the likely perpetrators of the 6.3 billion dollar theft. The attack has been described as a complex operation involving multiple stages of asset transfer and concealment.

Also read Binance Freezes $2.54 Billion in Assets Amid Alleged Security Breach

Binance CEO Assures Users Funds Safe

Co-CEO Richard Teng took to the social media platform X on Saturday to declare that the company is committed to covering the remaining 10 percent of the stolen assets. Teng emphasized that the organization will absorb all financial losses resulting from this security breach, stating explicitly that users will not bear any financial impact. The remaining 10 percent consists of tokens that are less liquid, which may require more time to buy back without significantly impacting market prices. Binance has maintained that user deposits remain unaffected by the incident, although withdrawals were temporarily suspended to investigate the breach. The exchange is expected to resume normal withdrawal operations within a day or two, signaling a swift return to standard functionality for its global user base.

Advertisement

Security Funds Used To Cover Losses

The funds used to repurchase the stolen tokens were drawn from Binance internal reserves, including part of its one billion dollar Secure Asset Fund for Users. This reserve is specifically designed to protect customers in the event of security breaches or other catastrophic failures. Additionally, the exchange utilized some of its Futures Insurance Fund and its own corporate treasury to facilitate the rapid acquisition of tokens. Teng described the breach as a complex attack that involved a compromised laptop and malicious software. This malware was engineered to delete evidence of its activity, making the investigation and tracing of the hackers significantly more difficult for security teams.

Proof Of Reserves And Token Verification

As part of its ongoing transparency efforts, Binance took a new snapshot of the assets held on its platform as of 00:00 GMT on October 31. This snapshot is a critical component of the exchange proof-of-reserves process, which allows users to independently verify that their holdings are fully backed. Users holding any of the 10 listed tokens, including Bitcoin, ethereum, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD, and ZEC, will be able to confirm a minimum asset backing ratio of one-to-one. The full proof will be available once the reserve verification process is complete. This step is intended to reinforce trust in the platform amidst the recent high-profile security incident. The cryptocurrency market experienced price volatility on Friday as traders reacted to the news of the massive theft.