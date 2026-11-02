Binance customers withdraw US$4.72-billion after US$6.3-billion hack

Binance customers pulled a net US$4.72-billion after a hack that stole US$6.3-billion in crypto, the largest financial heist in history. The FBI blamed North Korea; withdrawals resumed partially as bitcoin recovered.

Binance customers withdrew a net US$4.72-billion after the exchange resumed operations following a hack that stole US$6.3-billion in cryptocurrency, in what could be the largest financial heist in history.

The exchange froze withdrawals for about 48 hours after the attack, which the FBI attributed to North Korea. A Binance spokesperson said the net outflow since the suspension was lifted on Sunday morning amounted to about 2.8 per cent of assets on the platform. Trading volumes increased across the crypto market as investors weighed the implications of the theft.

Also read Binance Covers 90% of Record 6.3 Billion Dollar Hack Losses

Binance Covers Losses With Company Funds

Binance said it is covering the losses with company funds, having raised US$6-billion from its corporate treasury, an insurance fund and reserves set aside for security breaches. The company said it has more than 335 million users worldwide and average daily trading volumes of US$95-billion across digital assets and derivatives. After an initial spike, withdrawal volumes declined and stabilised, Binance said on X. A spokesperson noted there had also been US$2.7-billion in inflows.

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The exchange restored U.S. dollar cash as a withdrawal option on Monday, and said withdrawals had resumed for bitcoin on the bitcoin network and for ether and some dollar stablecoins on the Ethereum network. However, its website still showed withdrawals remained partially suspended for most cryptocurrencies. Analysts said the relatively modest outflow suggested customer confidence had largely held up.

The outflow compares with about US$7-billion withdrawn from Circle's USDC stablecoin over a week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. Binance itself processed net outflows of about US$6-billion over 72 hours following the collapse of FTX in December 2022. Traders told Reuters they were keeping their accounts.

Investors Maintain Confidence In Exchange Stability

Jay Koh, vice president of the Asia Web3 AI Association in Singapore, said he would not necessarily withdraw everything from Binance because centralized exchanges continue to play an important role in liquidity, trading and market access. Ryan Tan, a 39-year-old Binance user, said he was in no hurry to withdraw, as he had kept his account fairly light since the FTX collapse four years ago.

After the FTX collapse, I decided to hold everything on my wallet instead of leaving them on exchanges, he said. Tim Sun, a senior researcher at HashKey Group in Hong Kong, said the incident has not yet triggered widespread panic or a massive, concentrated withdrawal. He added that security concerns were likely to influence how much market makers, institutions and other investors allocate to cryptocurrencies.

North Korea Linked To State Sponsored Cyber Attack

The FBI said on Saturday that the North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor was responsible for the attack. Researchers describe the outfit as experienced and highly capable, and say it funds the country's weapons programs. The attack marks a step up in North Korea's crypto thefts. Blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs said North Korea-linked hackers have stolen US$7.4-billion so far in 2026.

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About half of the stolen funds were in stablecoins and have been frozen by issuers including Circle, which said on Monday it had frozen more than US$1.1-billion in USDC. Jonathan Benton, founder and chief executive at crypto asset recovery firm iSanctuary, said the technology exists to trace stolen funds, but the challenge is turning that intelligence into rapid, co-ordinated action before those assets disappear.

Security Concerns Brake Institutional Crypto Buying

The future of crypto won't be decided by how much money enters the market, but by how safe that money is once it's there, said Benton, former head of the international corruption unit of the UK's National Crime Agency. The scale and profile of the attack on Binance will probably put the brakes on institutional crypto buying for a while, analysts said, a trend some traders had hoped would boost prices.

Spot bitcoin ETFs shed US$643-million on Friday, the largest daily outflow of October, and more than US$1.3-billion in leveraged positions were liquidated, according to Ari Redbord, global head of policy at TRM Labs. A hack at a crypto exchange is bank robbery at the speed of the internet, which creates an unstable risk profile for anyone responsible for other people's capital, Redbord said.

After hitting a six-week low on Friday, bitcoin prices recovered through the weekend to trade above US$78,000 on Monday, while ether also lifted from a two-month low. Stablecoin market capitalizations, which can be a proxy for money moving in and out of cryptocurrencies, have fallen since Friday, suggesting some flow to cash or traditional assets.